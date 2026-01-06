Former Arizona State Star Projected to Land With Elite NFL Team

TEMPE -- The focus for Arizona State football has been and will continue to be the transfer portal in an effort to build towards the 2026 season following an 8-5 campaign that took place in 2025.

However, Sun Devil fans will remain fixated on what will happen as far as the program's entries into the 2026 NFL draft as well - the most pronounced of focus will be around wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who is widely seen as a first-round selection come April.

Mike Renner of CBS Sports has Tyson landing in an ideal spot as far as NFL destinations are concerned - more on that below.

Could Tyson Land on Contender?

Renner had Tyson landing with the Los Angeles Rams with the 13th overall pick in his most recent mock draft, which would be an ideal addition for a contending NFL team.

"Tyson's injury history, which has cost him time in three straight seasons, could cause him to fall, and that would be bad news for the rest of the NFL. He's the best pure separator in the draft class and would be able to pick up Davante Adams' torch in the offense whenever he hangs them up."

Tyson is widely viewed as the top receiver in the upcoming class, which inherently makes it a possibility that teams in the midst of a rebuild such as the Tennessee Titans select the incredibly talented wideout, although concerns surrounding the Texas native's injury history has potential to catapult him into a winning situation.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson is seen as a pro-ready prospect with a high ceiling - his route running, leadership, ability to separate, and incredible hands point to him being an elite player at the NFL level.

Arizona State WR Room Shaping Up Nicely in 2026

Hines Ward is doing an incredible job of reshaping the wideout room in lieu of Tyson declaring for the draft - as it appears that Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton, and Derek Eusebio will return next season, while elite Colorado transfer Omarion Miller committed to play in Tempe on Monday.

Boston College transfer Reed Harris is visiting Arizona State on Monday as well, his 6'5" frame would provide a nice change-of-pace for a room that has potential to be the most talented since when both N'Keal Harry and Brandon Aiyuk were rostered back in 2018.

As for Tyson - NFL draft is set for late April. Stay tuned with Arizona State on SI to follow the program great's path to the professional level in the months to come.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

