Former Arizona State Wide Receiver Linked to New Ideal Landing Spot

TEMPE -- Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is in the midst of taking part in interviews and medical testing at the NFL Scouting Combine this week ahead of the draft in late April.

There are certain concerns in relation to Tyson's medical history that have resulted in some speculating that the wide receiver will slide to the middle of the first round despite having the tape that matches the part of a top-shelf prospect at the position.

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports has Tyson landing with the Los Angeles Rams - who own the 13th pick in the first round via a previous trade that was made with the Atlanta Falcons.

What is Process Behind Tyson Selection?

The Rams selecting Tyson with a pick that is positioned in a spot that they do not frequently find themselves in has potential to confuse, but the process ultimately makes sense.

"Tyson is perhaps the best big-play wide receiver in this draft class. So much of his film involves him blowing by people to turn decent grabs into explosive plays after the catch. Tyson has elite timing when it comes to corralling deep balls, and in tandem with his breakaway speed, he's an incredibly tough cover. He can also win with his footwork off the line of scrimmage thanks to an ability to explode into his route off a single step. The reason why Tyson drops this low is because of his injury history. However, the Rams take a swing on Davante Adams' long-term replacement here."

If a deep dive is taken at the Rams' draft history under the current regime, the common theme is that the franchise routinely selects the player that is ranked the highest on their board. If Tyson does fall to pick 13, there's a strong chance that he is the top prospect left on the board, and it could set the stage for the All-Big 12 talent to replace Adams in the near future.

A duo of Puka Nacua and Tyson would be one that has potential to take the NFL world by storm, as the duo would likely be the most well-rounded pair in the sport within the confines of a Sean McVay offense.

Tyson fits in other ideal situations with franchises, such as with the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Kansas City Chiefs, with the consensus settling on an ultimate floor of the 16th pick to the New York Jets.

