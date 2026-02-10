3 Oklahoma State Stars Arizona State Fans Need to Know

TEMPE -- Arizona State is in a curious position heading into the final seven games of the season after failing to earn their first win streak of the season since December in a loss to Colorado on Saturday.

Now, the Sun Devils are seeking to remain above .500 and once again ignite a spark on a season that has been marred by inconsistency against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, which are a team in the Big 12 that have the makings of an NCAA tournament squad.

Arizona State on SI takes a brief look at three key Oklahoma State players that are likely to make an impact in the game to come below.

Anthony Roy

Roy is a fourth-year college standout that averaged nearly 26 points per game at Green Bay last season.

The first-year player at the power four level has leveraged high-end three level scoring against high-level competition to the tune of 17.8 points per game on 43.9% from three-point range.

Roy is going to be an asbolute headache for a team that has been forced to employ a 2-3 zone on a regular basis over the last week due to having a constrained rotation.

Feb 7, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Anthony Roy (9) dribbles the ball down the court during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Parsa Fallah

Fallah contributes to the Cowboys as one of two bigs that are in the regular rotation for head coach Steve Lutz.

Fallah boasts averages of 13.6 points per game, as well as chipping in 6.2 rebounds. The Iranian forward will be tasked with attempting to hold his own against Arizona State's Massamba Diop, as well as the 6'11" Santiago Trouet.

Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Parsa Fallah (22) passes the ball as BYU Cougars forward Keba Keita (13) defends during a BIG 12 men's college basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the BYU Cougars at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaylen Curry

Curry is a junior guard that is one of the more unheralded players on the roster.

The former UMass standout has only started in five of 21 games that he has been available in this season, while also shooting just 28% from three-point range.

However, Curry bring several other positives to the table that make him worthy of garnering attention. The 6'1" guard has served as a table-setter for much of the season, as he paces the squad with 4.2 assists per game, while also being a disruptive off-ball defender and also adding value by attempting roughly three free throws per game. Curry will serve as a foil to Arizona State's Moe Odum and Noah Meeusen.

Arizona State and Oklahoma State are slated to square off at 7 P.M. tonight at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. The game is set to be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

