Full Arizona State-Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (12-12, 3-8 Big 12) are set to return home for a two-game set on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-7, 4-6) after two games on the road last week.

The Sun Devils once again have their backs against the wall after losing to the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday night to close out the two-game road trip the program embarked on last week.

Arizona State on SI previews the game below - with a comprehensive review of Oklahoma State's season, exploring a key matchup, and preciting the outcome of the contest.

Game Information

WHO: Oklahoma State @ Arizona State

WHERE: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

WHEN: 7:00 P.M. MST

Broadcast Network: CBS Sports Network

The Skinny: This is the only time that the two programs will square off this season - Oklahoma State firmly stands on the bubble of the NCAA tournament after defeating Brigham Young by a score of 99-92 last Wednesday.

On the other hand, Arizona State will seek to avoid falling below the .500 mark for the first time during the 2025-26 campaign, and are also looking to secure what would be their first "quality" victory since Santa Clara nine weeks ago.

Oklahoma State has enjoyed a revitalization after a rough campaign in 2024-25 in what was the first year with renowned program-builder Steve Lutz in charge of operations. Lutz found previous success in leading two different mid-major programs to the NCAA tournament, and took over a program that was in desperate need for a new voice after stagnating following an appearance in the tournament in the 2020-21 season behind the will of elite recruit Cade Cunningham.

The team is largely catalyzed by an impressive offensive attack, which will be covered directly below.

Oklahoma State: Balanced Offensive Attack

The 2025-26 Oklahoma State offense is what has contributed the most to their rise - as the Cowboys rank 4th in the conference in scoring (84.8), as well as being second in free throw attempts per contest.

The Cowboys are led by eight players that average at least 4.9 points per game that have also participated in at least 20 of the team's 23 games on the season.

Oklahoma State isn't an especially efficient team from the floor in general or from behind the arc, but they do score in droves and are led by Anthony Roy, who is one of the best players in the Big 12 behind an average of 17.8 points per contest.

Key Matchup: Arizona State Front Line vs. Oklahoma State

Six of Oklahoma State's eight regularly available rotation players are guards - making the roster an attack that is heavily skewed towards the perimeter.

This gifts Arizona State a major advantage on paper, especially in linear matchups. Santiago Trouet (if available), Andrija Grbovic, and Massamba Diop would more than match the size that the Cowboys present, while Allen Mukeba brings a frame to the table that the opposition very well may struggle with as well.

Diop is once again a major key in tonight's game, as the 7-foot-1 center is coming off of his most efficient scoring performance on Saturday since January 21 against West Virginia - this contest serves as a real possibility in which the former Spanish league star has the performance of his career.

Prediction: Arizona State Win

Oklahoma State seems to have the edge going into the night despite a 37 point loss to Arizona in their previous game, but the Sun Devils do have a marked advantage on paper in the lane - as mentioned above.

Arizona State has the ability to make a statement at home and throw a wrench into Oklahoma State's designs of a tournament appearance in the game that is to come - they ultimately get the job done in this case.

