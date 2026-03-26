3 Players Who Won't Be on Arizona State in 2026-27 Season

TEMPE -- The roster building for the 2026-27 Arizona State men's basketball team is already underway.

Freshly minted head coach Randy Bennett earned a major recruiting victory by seeing four-star combo guard JRob Croy flip his commitment from Saint Mary's to ASU - less than one day after officially taking the job.

Dec 21, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arena workers perform tasks after the game between Florida A&M and Arizona State was canceled due to power issues at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

This move (part of the 2026 recruiting class) is the first real sign that change is coming to Tempe - while there surely will be players from last season's squad that will be retained, it's far from a guarantee that everyone is.

Marcus Adams Jr.

The entrance of Adams Jr. into Tempe last spring was accompanied with high hopes that the former four-star sharpshooter could co-exist with Pepperdine transfer Moe Odum to create a dynamic duo for a team that held subdued expectations overall.

Ultimately, Adams only had one obstenently impact game with the Sun Devils, as he was hampered by a preseason injury that made it more challenging to get integrated into the lineup in the early stages of the seasons - his season eventually ended with ASU's conference opening loss to Colorado.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23), guard Maurice Odum (5) and forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) against the Colorado Buffaloes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This feels as if it boils down to a common case of the partnership simply not working out for either side, and Adams' reported absences from rehab sessions over the last month of the season appears to line up with that notion.

Moe Odum

Odum will unfortunately not be back in Tempe next season, as the superb guard exhausted his final season of eligibility with the Sun Devils in 2025-26.

While Odum will not be able to oversee the transition of a new era of Sun Devil basketball (including the renovations of Desert Financial Arena), his contributions in the single season he spent in Tempe will be felt for many years to come.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Odum's professionalism, readiness to show up an an every game basis, and exceptional leadership were all prime models of what it means to be a Sun Devil.

Dame Salane

Salane was brought in by Hurley from Spain as another high-upside play alongside Diop - the raw big man was eventually announced to be a player that would be redshirted.

While Salane began the season practicing with the team on a consistent basis alongside the other players that were being redshirted, he reportedly eventually stopped showing up - which clearly points to Salane not returning next season regardless of who is leading the program.