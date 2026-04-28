3 Remaining ASU Players Who Will Define Season After NFL Draft
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TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into the campaign with a largely new-look roster after sending a multitude of players to the NFL level, but certain returnees and incoming transfers are set to make a profound impact in lieu of those losses.
Year four of the Kenny Dillingham era in Tempe is sure to be one of the more enticing across the Big 12 - Arizona State on SI names three players that will define the outcome of the season below.
C.J. Fite
Fite is one of two remaining starters from the 2025 season on the Arizona State defense, making him one of the most consequential players on the entire team in the season to come.
The soon-to-be senior has improved drastically as an all-around player and in the leadership outpost over the years. Fite's upside as a pass rusher, positioning as an elite run stuffer, and being slated to serve as a tone-setter for the rest of the defensive line.
Ultimately, Fite is likely set to be the most meaningful player on the defensive side of the ball in the season to come if it came down to choosing a singular representative.
Cutter Boley
Boley has yet to lock the starting QB role up, but is in the position to do so in fall camp at the end of July/start of August - he will be the X-factor on offense if this ends up being the case.
The Kentucky transfer has thrown almost as many interceptions as touchdowns over his two seasons at the collegiate level, but he's also yet to be surrounded by the infrastructure that's in place in Tempe.
Boley is the catalyst to Arizona State's offense fully hitting the strides that they had hoped to reach last season - the 6'5" gunslinger has everything he needs to be successful, but must cut down on turnovers and spread the ball around in what is set to be a dynamic aerial attack.
Jarmaine Mitchell
Mitchell is going to be consequential in his own right, as he should be positioned to serve as one of two protectors of the quarterback at the tackle spot.
The prized 6'8" JUCO prospect chose the Sun Devils late in the process, flipping from the University of Georgia to become one of Saga Tuitele's most high-profile additions over his time as OL coach.
Mitchell is one of the easily identifiable NFL prospects on the roster, but he must put everything together in the months ahead.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.