3 Remaining ASU Players Who Will Define Season After NFL Draft

TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into the campaign with a largely new-look roster after sending a multitude of players to the NFL level, but certain returnees and incoming transfers are set to make a profound impact in lieu of those losses.

Year four of the Kenny Dillingham era in Tempe is sure to be one of the more enticing across the Big 12 - Arizona State on SI names three players that will define the outcome of the season below.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

C.J. Fite

Fite is one of two remaining starters from the 2025 season on the Arizona State defense, making him one of the most consequential players on the entire team in the season to come.

The soon-to-be senior has improved drastically as an all-around player and in the leadership outpost over the years. Fite's upside as a pass rusher, positioning as an elite run stuffer, and being slated to serve as a tone-setter for the rest of the defensive line.

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite prior to the Portland Trail Blazers against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ultimately, Fite is likely set to be the most meaningful player on the defensive side of the ball in the season to come if it came down to choosing a singular representative.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cutter Boley

Boley has yet to lock the starting QB role up, but is in the position to do so in fall camp at the end of July/start of August - he will be the X-factor on offense if this ends up being the case.

The Kentucky transfer has thrown almost as many interceptions as touchdowns over his two seasons at the collegiate level, but he's also yet to be surrounded by the infrastructure that's in place in Tempe.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) passes during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boley is the catalyst to Arizona State's offense fully hitting the strides that they had hoped to reach last season - the 6'5" gunslinger has everything he needs to be successful, but must cut down on turnovers and spread the ball around in what is set to be a dynamic aerial attack.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jarmaine Mitchell

Mitchell is going to be consequential in his own right, as he should be positioned to serve as one of two protectors of the quarterback at the tackle spot.

The prized 6'8" JUCO prospect chose the Sun Devils late in the process, flipping from the University of Georgia to become one of Saga Tuitele's most high-profile additions over his time as OL coach.

Arizona State Sun Devils OL coach Saga Tuitele instructs his players during spring football practice at the Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on March 16, 2023. Ncaa Football Asu Spring Football Practice | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mitchell is one of the easily identifiable NFL prospects on the roster, but he must put everything together in the months ahead.