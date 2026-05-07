3 Most Important Players for Arizona State Next Season

The Arizona State Sun Devils are one of the most polarizing college football programs, with the offseason sessions heating up.

Coming off a somewhat disappointing 8-5 season, the Sun Devils bolstered their roster through the transfer portal, acquiring several marquee players. Arizona State's transfer portal class is one of the best in the Big 12. With that being said, here are the three most important players for the Sun Devils in 2026.

Cutter Boley

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Memphis transfer was one of Arizona State's high-end signings. After losing Sam Leavitt, the Sun Devils prioritized their quarterback position, and Boley was a top target for head coach Kenny Dillingham . Earlier this week, ESPN's Craig Haubert compiled a list of the top transfer classes and discussed Boley's importance next season.

"The Sun Devils' class hinges on the development of transfer quarterback Cutter Boley, who they hope will fare better with an improved supporting cast and a more level playing field after Kentucky's offense was outmatched in 2025," Haubert explained. "If he struggles, Dillingham could also consider turning to his top incoming high schooler, SC Next 300 four-star quarterback Jake Fette."

Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boley is in the midst of a quarterback battle, and earlier this offseason, Dillingham revealed the current status of the competition.

"I mean, it's starting to show up," Dillingham said. "You know, this is when we really start to grade quarterbacks, in my mind, after we get the meat and potatoes of the install in, and then we get to just go see guys rep, the same thing over and over again. And this is where I really start right now, not just quarterback, but all positions."

Omarion Miller

Arizona State wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson inevitably departed for the 2026 NFL Draft, leaving a void in that department. Arizona State ensured that the receiving corps would not skip a beat by signing one of the best available receivers on the market.

Miller , who spent the previous three seasons at Colorado, recorded 45 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. His deep-threat ability will unlock this offense if Boley proves to be the answer at quarterback.

Reed Harris

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs after a catch during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harris is a wide receiver that the Sun Devils added through the portal. The Boston College transfer compiled 39 receptions for 673 yards and five touchdowns during his junior season. The 6-foot-5, 216-pound wideout can expose man-to-man coverage near the sidelines, averaging 17.3 yards per reception in 2025.

With two elite weapons, Arizona State's offense has no excuse for not being one of the best units in the country.