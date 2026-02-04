3 Utah Players Arizona State Fans Need to Know

TEMPE -- It's now or never for Bobby Hurley and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The 2025-26 Sun Devils (11-11, 2-7 Big 12) have lost two games in a row after ceding a 12-point lead to UCF in the final minutes before losing last Tuesday, while dropping a competitive game to the Arizona Wildcats at home on Saturday.

Now, Arizona State is set to take on the Utah Utes in what will likely truly be a make-or-break game in the midst of an up-and-down campaign - Arizona State on SI previews a trio of key Utah contributors that Arizona State fans need to have on their radar going into the matchup.

Terrence Brown

Brown transferred to Utah following a breakout sophomore season at Fairleigh Dickinson.

The junior out of Minneapolis, Minnesota leads the team in scoring, assists, and steals, while shooting over 37% from behind the arc. Perhaps the most impressive feat that Brown has accomplished has been getting to the free throw line at a high rate, as he averages seven attempts per game at the stripe.

We aren't talking enough about Utah G Terrence Brown 💪



Season Stats:



21.6 points (13th nationally)

4.1 assists

2.1 rebounds

1.8 assists



What do we think of his game? PRO 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/U4VYwaZGGc — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) January 13, 2026

Brown's game is centered around diverse shotmaking, timely creation for teammates, and creating disruption on defense - largely off-ball.

Don McHenry

McHenry is a dynamic scoroer that previously had spent two seasons at Western Kentucky, which included NCAA tournament experience in the 2023-24 campaign.

Huge three from Don McHenry sends us to OT#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/9XspOO5lBP — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) November 9, 2025

The 6'2" guard typically serves in more of an off-ball role, although he is able to leverage a quick first step and shiftiness into a respectable shot distribution from inside the arc.

The biggest calling card to McHenry's game continues to be the three-point shot, however, as the fifth-year player shoots at a clip of 40.3% on 6.1 attempts per contest.

Keanu Dawes

Dawes serves as Utah's de-facto "enforcer" - the 6'9" junior out of Houston leads the team in rebounding (8.9), while also pitching in over two offensive rebounds per game.

This will certainly be a fascinating matchup for Dawes, as he will have to deal with freshman center Massamba Diop, as well as forward Santiago Trouet - who stands at 6'11" - on the interior when fighting for rebounds and looking for post positioning.

Arizona State certainly doesn't look to be an ideal matchup on the interior for Utah, but the game must be played before any true conclusions can be made. The Sun Devils are set to square off with Utah at 7 P.M. tonight, with the contest set to be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

