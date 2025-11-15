LIVE UPDATES: Arizona State Goes For 7th Victory vs West Virginia
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) are seeking to stay in the conference title race on Saturday when the program welcomes the West Virginia Mountaineers to Mountain America Stadium.
The Sun Devils turn to Jeff Sims for the second consecutive game following the announcement of a season-ending injury for Sam Leavitt - the former makes his first home start in what is the homecoming game for the Sun Devils.
Follow the action live with Arizona State on SI below.
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!