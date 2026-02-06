Adrian Wilson Discusses Returning to Arizona State, Safety Position

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to oversee much change from within the program over the next several months - one of the mainstays amongst the roster has been and will continue to be safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson.

Wilson transferred to Arizona State following his second season of action at Washington State - the Dallas, Texas native was set to be a key depth piece in Brian Ward's defense prior to Xavion Alford's injury coming to light ahead of the Sun Devils' week three game against Texas State.

Wilson then stepped in as a starter at the position, collecting 57 tackles, two created turnovers, and breaking up six total passes opposite of FS Myles "Ghost" Rowser.

Now, Wilson is considered a definitive veteran on the roster heading into the 2026 season, and it certainly expected to be one of several stars at the disposal of defensive coordinator Brian Ward.

Wilson took time for a one-on-one talk with Arizona State on SI on Wednesday morning, discussing a wide range of topics during the length of the conversation.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Wilson Reveals Injury Status

The safety revealed that he underwent surgery in December to remedy a lingering shoulder injury, which obviously kept him out of the December 31 Sun Bowl against Duke.

Wilson seemingly never had an intention of departing elsewhere, and he is now attempting to work his way back into action.

It seems as if Wilson won't be able to make it back for the very start of spring practice, but he is hopeful to make a return at some point during the ramp-up into the mid-April spring game.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) is tackled by Arizona State Sun Devils safety Adrian Wilson (6) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wilson Excited for Overseas Trip

A large ensemble of Arizona State players were open about their excitement when asked about the impending trip to London to take on the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 opener in September - including Wilson.

This will be the first time that Arizona State has played overseas since taking a trip to Tokyo, Japan in the 1990's - in the continued effort to popularize American football in other places.

This is the second consecutive season that big 12 teams will square off in the region, as Iowa State defeated Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland to open up the 2025 season in week zero. The Sun Devils officially open up their season on September 5 in a home battle against Morgan State.

