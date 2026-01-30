Justin Wodtly Shares Parting Message With ASU Fans

TEMPE -- Justin Wodtly has been one of the most integral pieces of "heart and soul" for the new Arizona State football program under head coach Kenny Dillingham over the last two seasons.

Wodtly spent the first three seasons of his career with Cincinnati as part of the 2021 class - the Ohio native transferred to Arizona State after the 2023 season, becoming an integral part of Brian Ward's defense over the course of his two seasons in Tempe.

The tenure began in 2024, where the transfer collected 26 total tackles, half a sack, and a pass breakup in what was the Sun Devils' 11-win Big 12 title campaign.

Wodtly entered fall camp in late July having lost roughly 20 points while remaining the same muscle mass and clearly appearing more explosive. Multiple outlets - including this one - named Wodtly as one of the standouts of the camp period, with some even stating that the senior should be a starting member of Brian Ward's defense.

The 6'2" lineman got off to a slow start to the season statistically before ramping up efforts over the second half of the season, as Wodtly recorded at half a sack each of the final six games of his career.

The 2025 third team All-Big 12 honoree has been vocal about his pride for the Arizona State football program - including playing in the Sun Bowl, and even getting a pitchfork tattoo on a leg. His declaration for the 2026 NFL draft hasn't changed anything, as Wodtly has continued to profess his admiration and appreciation for ASU - this time in a nearly two-minute post to X earlier in the week that chronicled his career in Tempe.

Wodtly's NFL Future is Promising

Wodtly possesses numerous traits that should jump off the page to scouts everywhere, including an unrelenting motor, a sturdy frame, and a solid sample of production to back up what has always been seen on film.

Potential fits for Wodtly include the Cincinnati Bengals, which would be an ironic destination considering the beginning of his college career, as well as the Miami Dolphins - which are a franchise that is in dire need of talent at virtually all positions. The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for a player that possesses the flair and personality of Wodtly as well, with the Arizona Cardinals potentially in the same boat - is there potential for the ASU standout to remain in-state?

