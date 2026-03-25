Arizona State AHC Bryan Carrington Gets Honest About Secondary Development

TEMPE -- Arizona State assistant head coach and passing game coordinator Bryan Carrington spoke with media for the second time this spring on Tuesday - discussing a myriad of topics in the process, including the growth displayed by individual members of the secondary group.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Reed Harris Will Challenge ASU Secondary

Boston College transfer WR Reed Harris shocked the college football world by becoming the second elite receiver in the transfer portal to join the Sun Devil program - following Colorado's Omarion Miller just a few days after the portal opened.

The 6'5" target has an incredible catch radius, moves as fluifly as anyone at the position in Tempe, and has consistent hands to put everything together - this has led Carrington to embrace the challenge he presents to the secondary group as a whole.

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris (4) runs with the ball after a catch in front of Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

"To have him give our cornerbacks and safeties an opportunity to compete with a guy who's going to play on Sundays is tremendous."

The future prospects of Harris playing on Sunday are all too real, with that possibility coming into full focus on Tuesday when the receiver won incredibly physical reps against LSU transfer Ashton Stamps. The wide receiver room that position coach Hines Ward continues to cultivate has only pushed others to be even better.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State's Secondary Continuing to Gain Focus in Competition

The position battles in Tempe appear to be "open season" for the most part - with the defensive side of the ball of huge importance to DC Brian Ward and Carrington. It all starts in the secondary, as 2025 starters in Keith Abney II, Javan Robinson, Kyndrich Breedlove, Myles "Ghost" Rowser, and Xavion Alford must be replaced.

Rodney Bimage Jr. has rapidly improved to the point that Abney labeled him as the next secondary member from ASU to be drafted high in the NFL. Stamps has made an undeniably positive impression as well.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) and Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) share a verbal exchange during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Adrian "Boogie" Wilson is expected to play out of the nickel more in 2026, although that is up in the air too - as the returning Sun Devil is out for the time being due to a shoulder injury. Montana Warren in turn is expected to primarily play safety in 2026 - joining the incredibly experienced Kansas transfer Lyrik Rawls, and sophomore Jessiah McGrew, who has drawn considerable praise from the coaching staff as a whole after an incredible first season at Florida International.