3 Sun Devils Poised To Rise Before 2027 NFL Draft

TEMPE -- Max Iheanachor recently became one of the most marked examples of an alumnus of the Arizona State Sun Devils seeing a jump in draft stock in the months leading up to the event, with the OT ultimately becoming a first-round selection less than two weeks ago.

Arizona State on SI names three realistic candidates that have the ability to be the next in line to experience a rampant rise up draft boards below.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reed Harris

Harris owns a draft stock that is relatively unclear, with roughly a full year remaining until he will presumably enter the draft. However, it seems as if teammate Omarion Miller is receiving more attention as a first-round level prospect at the moment.

While Harris didn't produce gaudy numbers (total yardage) at Boston College, his yards per reception average of over 20 is absolutely incredible, with his 6'5" frame and fluid movement downfield backing up the notion that he will earn gaudy statistical outputs in 2026 in a more favorable offense.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) high fives kids that came to see the team practice during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's unfair to compare Harris to a likely Hall of Fame talent, but the redshirt sophomore does own some parallels to former Texas A&M legend Mike Evans - this should absolutely stand out to scouts during the upcoming campaign.

Oct 10, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams linebacker Owen Long (40) reacts after a play ahead of linebacker Jeremy Naborne-Owens (11) in the first quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Owen Long

Long is heading into the season with likely trepidation from the scouting world due to two factors: his career beginning at Colorado State and the belief that the California native is athletically limited in a similar manner that Keyshaun Elliott (wrongly) was.

Colorado State linebacker Owen Long during a media day at Colorado State University on August 13, 2025, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Long has frequently stood out as one of - if not the most - cerebral players that have been part of the ASU defense in four seasons under Brian Ward.

The linebacker absolutely has a chance to exceed Elliott's standing as a fifth-round pick - don't be shocked if the transfer paces the nation in total tackles once again.

Ashton Stamps

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) misses an interception intended for Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Devin Gandy (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Stamps is coming off a bizarre 2025 season at LSU, but has now found a fresh start in Tempe and has frequently been the most physical defensive back on the field during spring practices. Stamps gets overlooked in favor of teammate Rodney Bimage Jr. in terms of who the high-level NFL prospect will be - why can't both face the same fate?

Stamps has the requisite size for a boundary corner, incredible ball skills that resulted in double-digit pass breakups in 2024, and potential to show linear growth this season in the Big 12.