Why ASU Ready To Compete in Big 12 Under Bennett

TEMPE -- The 2026-27 Arizona State Sun Devils are in position to take another step forward in the Big 12 in year one of the Randy Bennett era behind a myriad of factors, including the reshuffling of the conference, a sturdily built roster, and much more.

Mar 11, 2026; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston University Terriers forward Ben Defty (14) reacts after a foul in the second half against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in the Patriot League Championship at Stabler Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Big 12 Facing Changes Heading Into Next Season

Arizona State's 12th-place finish in the Big 12 was an improvement over the 2024-25 season, as the team defeated Texas Tech and Kansas en route to a seven-win league campaign.

The Big 12 will also look significantly different in the 2026-27 season, as Arizona, Houston, Texas Tech, and other contenders will feature reshaped rosters, while two others are transitioning to new head coaches.

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) leaves the game during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The door is wide open for the Sun Devils to finish in the top half of the league under Bennett's leadership, with an exceptional coaching staff and a talented roster.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Arizona State Misses Out on Key Target

Former Saint Mary's SG Mikey Lewis did not join teammates Paulius Murauskas and Dillan Shaw , as the All-WCC member last season transferred to Texas last week.

The potential to add Lewis was a tantalizing one, as he shot an efficient clip from behind the arc, but it wasn't in the cards. The return of junior shooting guard Bryce Ford quelled the sting of missing out on Lewis, as the former put on a clinic early in the season before suffering an injury in December that ultimately slowed him down to close out the year.

ASU Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) dunks the ball against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ford had offseason surgery recently to address his issue, which was related to his hip area. He is set to fully recover in the months ahead, but there is currently no update on his recovery process - the hope is obviously that he returns for the season opener in November.

Wing Vijay Wallace is the only other player on the 2025-26 roster who is confirmed to be back. The former JUCO star was in line to potentially start before suffering a season-ending injury in an exhibition last October. Now, Wallace is set to once again compete for a starting role, although there are six more spots on the roster that Bennett must fill out in the lead-up to November.

Feb 25, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Portland Pilots guard Joel Foxwell (23) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Sun Devils Ready To Make Jump

While Arizona State's remaining roster has work to do (five players remaining) before any further conclusions can be drawn, the current construction under Bennett is easily translatable.

The evolving Big 12, Arizona State's blend of versatility/high-end talent, and the manner in which the coaching staff is taking shape should only do the team a great service in 2026/27.

Mar 16, 2023; Albany, NY, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to the press during first round practice at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images