Bennett's Biggest Strength Been Evading ASU for Years

When Randy Bennett officially got introduced as Arizona State’s new head coach, most people focused on the obvious things. The winning history. The Saint Mary’s success. The experience. But the most important thing he talked about was something way less flashy, stability, and that might be exactly what Arizona State basketball has been missing this whole time.

For years, ASU basketball has felt stuck between rebuilding and trying to compete immediately. Every season felt temporary. New players, new rotations, new expectations. It always felt like the roster could completely reset overnight. Bennett does not want that.

Randy Bennett answers questions during a news conference at the Weatherup Center in Tempe on May 7, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Finally Sounds Like It Has a Long-Term Plan

One thing that stood out during Bennett’s press conference was how much he emphasized player retention. That matters way more than people realize.

In today’s college basketball world, most teams basically build brand new rosters every offseason. Coaches chase portal stars, players transfer constantly, and chemistry barely has time to develop. Some teams survive like that, but it is hard to build a real identity. Bennett clearly wants Arizona State to be different.

Randy Bennett answers questions during a news conference at the Weatherup Center in Tempe on May 7, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Instead of finding quick fixes, he wants players who actually want to stay in Tempe for multiple years. You can already see that in how the roster was built. Most of the players Arizona State brought in still have several years of eligibility left. That is not accidental. That is a strategy.

Feb 25, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Portland Pilots guard Joel Foxwell (23) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Fit Over Talent Is a Risky Choice

One of the boldest things Bennett hinted at was the value of fit over pure talent. A lot of coaches would never openly admit that because fans always want the biggest names. But Bennett basically said Arizona State is not going to build a roster by just throwing NIL money around and hoping it works. And personally, I think that is smart.

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) brings the ball up court and collides with Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maurice Odum (5) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

College basketball is full of talented teams that completely fall apart because nobody fits together. Arizona State has seen that problem before, too. Talent alone does not automatically create winning basketball. Bennett seems way more focused on chemistry, development, and having players buy into roles. That might not create instant hype, but it creates consistency.

Another huge takeaway was the update on Bryce Ford. Losing him early in the season, even temporarily, could seriously affect the rotation. He probably would have been one of the team’s most natural scorers and one of the easiest players to plug into the starting lineup. But weirdly, this also showed why Bennett built the roster the way he did. Arizona State suddenly has flexibility.

Arizona State forward Andrija Grbović (14) gathers Bryce Ford (4) and Moe Odum (5) during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vijay Wallace can slide around positions. Dillan Shaw can take on a bigger role. The roster feels deeper and more interchangeable than past ASU teams. That is not something Arizona State basketball has always had.

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) passes the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The Program Finally Feels Aligned

The biggest difference right now is organizational. Randy Bennett and his coaching staff all sound completely aligned. That has not always been the case around Arizona State basketball. Now it feels like everybody actually shares the same vision.

Facilities are improving. NIL support is improving. Recruiting looks more organized. And for the first time in a while, Arizona State basketball feels like it is building toward something sustainable instead of just chasing short-term momentum. That does not guarantee championships. But it does make Arizona State feel a lot more serious than it did a year ago.