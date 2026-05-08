Bryce Ford's Status Updated For Upcoming Arizona State Season

TEMPE -- The 2026-27 Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program is moving forward into a new era, which came full circle on Thursday morning.

The Sun Devils introduced Randy Bennett as the 18th head coach in the program's history in a comprehensive press conference, during which Bennett discussed the makeup of the upcoming roster.

May 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils basketball head coach Randy Bennett (center) poses for a photo with athletic director Graham Rossini (left) and school president Dr. Michael Crow during an introductory press conference at the Weatherup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bennett discussed the attempted retention of players from the previous Bobby Hurley roster, focusing on the two players who remained on the team for the season to come: Bryce Ford and Vijay Wallace .

Arizona State on SI updates how Ford is doing in the offseason below.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Ford's Status Updated Ahead of 2026-27

Bennett confirmed that Ford had offseason surgery to address a longstanding injury that the Arizona native played through for well over half of the season.

Ford's surgery was to correct a labral tear in his hip that happened on December 9 in a victory over Northern Arizona - the two-guard missed several games along the way, but played through it for the most part.

ASU Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) drives past Oklahoma Sooners guard Nijel Pack (9) at Mortgage Matchup Center on Dec. 6, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bennett stated that his recovery time will be 4 to 6 months and hinted that he would be unlikely to return for the early stages of the season, although there is hope that Ford will be able to begin practicing in October.

The health of Ford is a major deal for the Sun Devils, as he is expected to be counted on as a leader of this particular team, along with the returning Wallace, who has fully recovered from an ankle injury suffered during a preseason exhibition last October.

Randy Bennett answers questions during a news conference at the Weatherup Center in Tempe on May 7, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Ford's Role May Look Like

It's unfair to utilize last season's output to judge what Ford's role will shape up to be, as he played most of last season with the injury that just recently got corrected. However, the highs Ford displayed last season were quite impressive, and there's a very real chance he competes to start if his recovery timeline aligns with ASU's season to come.

There will be stiff competition for the starting two-guard role, whether Ford is fully healthy, as Wallace, Saint Mary's transfer Dillan Shaw , and perhaps even former Gonzaga wing Emmanuel Innocenti will be gunning for consistent minutes or a defined role within operations. Until then, Ford's recovery will be a major point of focus ahead of his second year with the program.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) controls the ball against Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ford would be a nice addition to the rotation if he can get healthy.