Kenny Dillingham Talks Arizona State Injury News, Cam Skattebo, More
TEMPE -- Life comes fast in the world of college football - the Arizona State program proved that by downgrading star quarterback Sam Leavitt from probable to doubtful from the Wednesday night to Thursday night player availability report as mandated by the Big 12.
The already challenging road game against Utah is set to be even more testy now - head coach Kenny Dillingham joined Arizona Sports' "Bickley and Marotta" on Friday morning to calm the nerves of Sun Devil fans and to display confidence in the team despite the potential loss.
Leavitt Dealing With Lingering Injury
"Sam's been dealing with something going back to Baylor (September 20). He's been fighting, fought through the TCU game. Sam does everything he possibly can to try and come back and play in football games here. He's the ultimate competitor... Bye week was good for him to get kind of back and then this week it didn't feel as good as we wanted it to... If he plays in the game it'll be a mini-miracle..."
Leavitt is set to miss his second game as a member of the Sun Devil program - as he did not play in a road game against Cincinnati on October 19 of last year following being injured in the win over Utah the week prior.
That means an experienced senior is likely set to step in - with the hopes of leading the team to a 3-0 start in-conference.
Confidence in Jeff Sims is High
Dillingham has a high degree of belief in the super senior and experienced starting quarterback despite the unfortunate news that came to light on Thursday.
"He makes explosive plays... The gameplan is not changing, we've got a lot of confidence in Jeff. Jeff could have gone to a lot of places after this last season and been a starting quarterback... This is his opportunity. I'm excited for him..."
Sims has over 700 passing attempts in his career, as well as 27 starts under his belt between Georgia Tech, Nebraska, and Arizona State.
His lone start for the Sun Devils didn't necessarily go according to plan - as he went 12-23 for 155 yards through the air, but there is more noticeable comfortability in year two of being in Marcus Arroyo's offense.
Cam Skattebo's Big Night
Dillingham also touched on the massive three-touchdown performance that the Sun Devil legend put forth on a Thursday night victory for his New York Giants.
The 35-year old stated that Skattebo facetimed him at 5:45 on Friday morning following the game and lauded the fact that the Heisman Trophy contender has worked his way up to reaching his dreams.
As for the 2025 Sun Devils, they are set to face Utah on Saturday night. Kickoff is slated for 7:15 P.M. MST.
