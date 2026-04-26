TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils continued the quest to fully realize their goal of returning to the status of being a premier destination for developing NFL talent on Friday.

This time, three-year star cornerback Keith Abney II was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the 157th pick in the fifth round, which made him the first DB selected out of ASU since Chase Lucas in 2022.

Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) runs back after a catch during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the departure isn't an ideal one, DC Brian Ward and CB coach Demetrice Martin did a phenomenal job in rebounding - as is evidenced by Arizona State on SI's projections of who will start at the three distinct positions heading into week one of the 2026 campaign.

CB1 - Rodney Bimage Jr

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bimage making the rise to being the top cornerback on the roster has been years in the making. The under-valued class of 2024 recruit broke out in 2025 in a rotational role before an injury unfortunately cut his season short in a November 15 win over West Virginia.

The Texas native decided to remain in Tempe for another season - staying loyal to the program that showed true faith in him during the recruiting process. Now, he is very likely to earn the role of "CB1" on the depth chart, being well-equipped in many ways to make the jump that Abney did from his freshman to sophomore season.

CB2 - Ashton Stamps

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) misses an interception intended for Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Devin Gandy (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Stamps experienced a bizarre season at LSU in 2025, ultimately redshirting/announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal after Brian Kelly was fired by the Tigers. Stamps enjoyed a productive 2024 season with LSU - showing that he had the high-end ability to be a disruptive boundary corner, but many doubted that he would be able to replicate that success in the long run.

The Louisiana native has turned heads during spring (from a media perspective) - Arizona State on SI would have Stamps second if a defensive MVP ballot during spring practice existed. That's simply how impressive Stamps was during the five-week window, as he was consistently physical, kinetic, and astute at the line of scrimmage - challenging receivers to the maximum, regardless of matchup.

Nickelback - Adrian "Boogie" Wilson

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) reacts with defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Wilson excelled as a safety in a starting role in 2025 that was brought upon him due to Xavion Alford's injury. The additions of Lyrik Rawls and Jessiah McGrew - as well as an expected move back to safety for Montana Warren - likely necessitated a move to nickel for the former Washington State star.

Wilson did miss the entirety of spring due to recovery from a shoulder injury, but he is a safe bet to make a clean transition to the position, as he is relentlessly physical, possesses an impressive football IQ, and has a playmaking gene that can't be taught. He will very likely bring a unique dynamic to the position that was missing at times last season.