Keith Abney's Departure Won't Hurt Arizona State as Much as You Think
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TEMPE -- The third prospect out of Arizona State officially discovered their NFL home on Friday night, further confirming the belief that this would be a transformative weekend for the Sun Devils.
Former All-Big 12 cornerback Keith Abney II was selected in the fifth round to the Detroit Lions - fully paying off the Texas native's faith in the Arizona State program to maximize his talents. The elite talent is now off to the pro level and is set up to succeed in every way.
While Abney's loss will require some growing pains for the Arizona State defense, his loss may not hurt the team as much as one may think - Arizona State on SI explores why below.
Sun Devils Cornerback Room Deeper in 2026
As great as Abney and current Wisconsin starter Javan Robinson were in 2024, the latter struggled heavily in 2025, which forced the Sun Devils to rely on the former, at times to a detriment. The team only having five total cornerbacks on scholarship certainly didn't aid in their case either.
Now, the Sun Devils employ eight scholarship corners, including several incoming transfers that have injected a different level of physicality to the practice field. Ashton Stamps (LSU) has been a particular standout after recording over 10 pass breakups in the SEC during the 2024 season, while Caleb Chester (Texas), DaQuwan Dunn (high school), and Joseph Smith (returnee) have all flashed moments of brilliance as well.
The depth, physicality, and discipline that this unit appears to have will benefit the team as a whole in what will be a challenging 2026 schedule.
Arizona State Has In-house Star at Position
Abney, Arizona State coaches, and media who frequent practice have labeled Rodney Bimage Jr. as the next NFL prospect at the cornerback position, the Texas native has already shown plenty to back up the notion.
Bimage took a path similar to Abney, deciding to go all-in on Arizona State as an under-appreciated prospect out of high school - with the displayed faith paying off over the first two seasons of his career.
Bimage broke out in a profound way last season in a rotational role, especially in the early stages of the season. The Houston native provides sticky coverage, an instinctual ability to disrupt passing lanes, and brings a level of physicality to the table that will set the tone for those mentioned above in the room.
Coaching Continuity, New Hires Vital
Brian Ward returning for his fourth season as defensive coordinator is absolutely massive, as is Bryan Carrington's return, which resulted in a promotion. Coaching staff continuity is typically a key for programs that contend on a year-to-year basis, and the defense in Tempe has a much better opportunity to succeed under this premise.
Arizona State was also able to hire Demetrice Martin as cornerbacks coach and promote David Gibbs to safeties coach as a result of Kenny Dillingham's amended contract to boost the assistant salary pool, which will allow coaches such as Ward to focus more on big-picture ideas. The coaching staff's moves that were made have translated to the field thus far, and it's hard to imagine that it won't continue during fall camp.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.