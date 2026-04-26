TEMPE -- The third prospect out of Arizona State officially discovered their NFL home on Friday night, further confirming the belief that this would be a transformative weekend for the Sun Devils.

Former All-Big 12 cornerback Keith Abney II was selected in the fifth round to the Detroit Lions - fully paying off the Texas native's faith in the Arizona State program to maximize his talents. The elite talent is now off to the pro level and is set up to succeed in every way.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (DB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

While Abney's loss will require some growing pains for the Arizona State defense, his loss may not hurt the team as much as one may think - Arizona State on SI explores why below.

Sun Devils Cornerback Room Deeper in 2026

Oct 12, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) scrambles for a first down against LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

As great as Abney and current Wisconsin starter Javan Robinson were in 2024, the latter struggled heavily in 2025, which forced the Sun Devils to rely on the former, at times to a detriment. The team only having five total cornerbacks on scholarship certainly didn't aid in their case either.

Now, the Sun Devils employ eight scholarship corners, including several incoming transfers that have injected a different level of physicality to the practice field. Ashton Stamps (LSU) has been a particular standout after recording over 10 pass breakups in the SEC during the 2024 season, while Caleb Chester (Texas), DaQuwan Dunn (high school), and Joseph Smith (returnee) have all flashed moments of brilliance as well.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils cornerback Joseph Smith (22) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The depth, physicality, and discipline that this unit appears to have will benefit the team as a whole in what will be a challenging 2026 schedule.

Arizona State Has In-house Star at Position

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Abney, Arizona State coaches, and media who frequent practice have labeled Rodney Bimage Jr. as the next NFL prospect at the cornerback position, the Texas native has already shown plenty to back up the notion.

Bimage took a path similar to Abney, deciding to go all-in on Arizona State as an under-appreciated prospect out of high school - with the displayed faith paying off over the first two seasons of his career.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bimage broke out in a profound way last season in a rotational role, especially in the early stages of the season. The Houston native provides sticky coverage, an instinctual ability to disrupt passing lanes, and brings a level of physicality to the table that will set the tone for those mentioned above in the room.

Coaching Continuity, New Hires Vital

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brian Ward returning for his fourth season as defensive coordinator is absolutely massive, as is Bryan Carrington's return, which resulted in a promotion. Coaching staff continuity is typically a key for programs that contend on a year-to-year basis, and the defense in Tempe has a much better opportunity to succeed under this premise.

Arizona State was also able to hire Demetrice Martin as cornerbacks coach and promote David Gibbs to safeties coach as a result of Kenny Dillingham's amended contract to boost the assistant salary pool, which will allow coaches such as Ward to focus more on big-picture ideas. The coaching staff's moves that were made have translated to the field thus far, and it's hard to imagine that it won't continue during fall camp.