Naming Underrated NFL Draft Prospects Out of Arizona State

The Sun Devils boast a number of unheralded prospects outside of the typical stars.

Kevin Hicks

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) reacts after a sack against Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) reacts after a sack against Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football team is on the brink of reaching the halfway point of the 2025 season tonight - as the 4-1 Sun Devils are set to take on the Utah Utes.

The effort to reach the 80% winning percentage to begin the season hasn't been seamless to this stage, but Kenny Dillingham's squad is incredibly talented nonetheless - and are in a position to fully take off in the coming weeks.

The talent on the roster extends beyond the collegiate game. There are multiple players currently on the roster that have the ability to play in the NFL in the future - many that are not QB Sam Leavitt and WR Jordyn Tyson as well.

Arizona State on SI evaluates the four prospects that Pro Football Focus have named outside of the consensus top three.

C.J. Fite

Fite has been a game-wrecker ever since the onset of his sophomore season in 2024.

Arizona State defensive linemen Ramar Williams (55), CJ Fite (99) and Manamo’ui Muti (52) take a breath during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texas native impressed in spots as a freshman in 2023, but became an All-Big 12 worthy talent in the Sun Devils' trip to the College Football Playoff.

Fite is currently ranked as the 84th-best prospect on PFF's big board - it's very easy to see a world in which the three-tech climbs up the board even more in the months to come due to a set of incredibly desirable physical traits and tangible production to back everything up.

Max Iheanachor

Iheanachor had previously been mentioned as an underrated prospect at the tackle spot in a class that has questions behind Utah's duo of Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu.

The senior has great physical traits, a strong sample size of being productive in pass/run protection, and could be had on day three of the draft - PFF currently ranks him as the 193rd player on their board.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) in action against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Chamon Metayer

Metayer is coming off of an All-Big 12 selection of his own in 2024 behind a five-touchdown effort that was complimented with an incredible display of blocking.

The Cincinnati transfer doesn't profile as an every-down player at the next level, but his blend of size, hands, IQ, and blocking has potential to draw the attention of teams in the later rounds of the draft.

Keyshaun Elliott

The senior linebacker's outlook is much similar to Metayer - he is unlikely to profile as an every-down player, but his smarts, physical profile, and track record of production will probably result in teams keeping tabs in the later rounds of the upcoming draft.

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44), defensive back Shamari Simmons (7), and defensive back Keith Abney II (1) celebrate after a safety against the Texas Longhorns during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

