Naming Underrated NFL Draft Prospects Out of Arizona State
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football team is on the brink of reaching the halfway point of the 2025 season tonight - as the 4-1 Sun Devils are set to take on the Utah Utes.
The effort to reach the 80% winning percentage to begin the season hasn't been seamless to this stage, but Kenny Dillingham's squad is incredibly talented nonetheless - and are in a position to fully take off in the coming weeks.
The talent on the roster extends beyond the collegiate game. There are multiple players currently on the roster that have the ability to play in the NFL in the future - many that are not QB Sam Leavitt and WR Jordyn Tyson as well.
Arizona State on SI evaluates the four prospects that Pro Football Focus have named outside of the consensus top three.
C.J. Fite
Fite has been a game-wrecker ever since the onset of his sophomore season in 2024.
The Texas native impressed in spots as a freshman in 2023, but became an All-Big 12 worthy talent in the Sun Devils' trip to the College Football Playoff.
Fite is currently ranked as the 84th-best prospect on PFF's big board - it's very easy to see a world in which the three-tech climbs up the board even more in the months to come due to a set of incredibly desirable physical traits and tangible production to back everything up.
Max Iheanachor
Iheanachor had previously been mentioned as an underrated prospect at the tackle spot in a class that has questions behind Utah's duo of Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu.
The senior has great physical traits, a strong sample size of being productive in pass/run protection, and could be had on day three of the draft - PFF currently ranks him as the 193rd player on their board.
Chamon Metayer
Metayer is coming off of an All-Big 12 selection of his own in 2024 behind a five-touchdown effort that was complimented with an incredible display of blocking.
The Cincinnati transfer doesn't profile as an every-down player at the next level, but his blend of size, hands, IQ, and blocking has potential to draw the attention of teams in the later rounds of the draft.
Keyshaun Elliott
The senior linebacker's outlook is much similar to Metayer - he is unlikely to profile as an every-down player, but his smarts, physical profile, and track record of production will probably result in teams keeping tabs in the later rounds of the upcoming draft.
