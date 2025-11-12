Arizona State Coach Discusses Importance of Xavion Alford to Program
TEMPE -- Another extreme blow hit the Arizona State football program on Monday afternoon when head coach Kenny Dillingham officially ruled safety Xavion Alford out for the season due to an undisclosed injury.
Alford was an All-Big 12 selection in 2024 and went into the season as a preseason selection in 2025, but his loss extends beyond the tangibles.
Defensive coordinator Brian Ward spoke on Tuesday on the loss of Alford - both believing that he has the ability to bounce back and acknowledging the contributions that the star has made to the program.
Alford's Loss is Undeniably Massive
"You know, sometimes, sometimes life happens, and if anybody's going to be able to come back from it, it's him, and something that you know he and I have talked about, and I talked about it with my own children, just, you know, the harder and the more adversity that you go through in life, just know that you're those storms are going to come again and and you can look back and gain strength from the knowledge, knowing that you've made it through it. And you know, if there's anybody that's going to make it back from this, it's going to be him."
Arizona State is fortunate to have picked up Adrian "Boogie" Wilson via the portal - Wilson has done an incredible job filling in for Alford. The other major question that looms is if Alford will opt to return for another year at ASU in 2026 or move onto the pro game and enter the NFL draft.
Ward Shouts Alford Out for Contributions
"And yeah, it's, it's a painful reminder of the sport. And yeah, he's just special to all of us, and he's special to this football team, and he's special to the program, because he was here when we were at our lowest of low points, and he stuck through it. And by sticking through it, he was able to get us to the year that, you know, that we had last year."
Alford totaled 85 tackles, broke up five passes, and intercepted two passes in 2024 - as he opted to stick with the program last season after sitting out the 2023 season due to transfer rules that were previously in place. Alford has also been labeled as one of the very best leaders within the program and only positive things are said about the star from within as well.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!