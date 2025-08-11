Is Sam Leavitt Front Runner for Big 12 POTY?
The Big 12 football season is now under two weeks from reaching a starting point - and just under three weeks from Arizona State beginning the title defense.
Arizona State is widely expected to be the favorite to win the conference once again in year three of Kenny Dillingham, behind a myriad of factors.
This reflects in the sheer offensive talent the Sun Devils possess, including returning star QB Sam Leavitt.
Where does Arizona State stand in terms of the top candidates to win the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year?
5. Bryson Washington, Baylor
Washington had an incredible sophomore season a year ago - running for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging nearly six yards a carry.
The Baylor offense very well still could be a pass-happy unit, but Washington has the potential to receive much higher volume this time around.
4. Jordyn Tyson, ASU
Arizona State fans know how special Tyson is firsthand.
The junior accumulated 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago - there is even more room for growth heading into the new campaign. Tyson is a phenomenal athlete and is versatile to the point that OC Marcus Arroyo can line him up anywhere on the line of scrimmage.
Tyson is in line to be even greater this season.
3. Josh Hoover, TCU
Hoover enjoyed a successful first full season as the starting QB for the Horned Frogs, throwing for 27 touchdowns in the process.
Sonny Dykes is sure to return a potent offense - which should set Hoover up to have as strong or even stronger year in 2025.
2. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
Robertson was one of the better quarterbacks in the nation in 2024, but fell under the radar for much of the season.
The strong-armed gunslinger returns Washington, Michael Trigg, and a talented wide receiver room - all those factors should benefit him as much as anyone else.
1. Leavitt
Leavitt is being labeled as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate by many - for great reason.
The redshirt sophomore possesses a big arm, ample athleticism, and a general instinct to make the right play at the right time.
It also certainly doesn't hurt that Chamon Metayer returns at TE, along with a potent WR room surrounding Tyson, and the built-in comfort of being under play-caller Marcus Arroyo for another season.
Expect Leavitt's volume to rise substantially over the 12-game regular season.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
