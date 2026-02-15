ASU in Contention For Talented 2027 Defensive Back

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have been on a hot streak on the 2027 recruiting trail, as they continue to compete for some of the top prospects in the class.

Over the past few weeks, the Sun Devils have been making significant progress with their top 2027 targets, including a three-star defensive back from California, who is reportedly highly interested in Arizona State.

Sun Devils Trending For 3-Star 2027 Defensive Back

For over a year, Arizona State has been targeting Jaden Walk-Green, a three-star safety from Centennial High School in Corona, California. The Sun Devils first offered him in October 2024 and have been actively pursuing him since.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium.

Walk-Green is a talented defensive back coming off an impressive junior season at Centennial, where, according to his Hudl, he recorded 117 tackles, 10 interceptions, and a whopping seven defensive touchdowns.

While several Division I programs, including Notre Dame, Utah, and UNC, are pursuing him, Rivals’ Adam Gorney recently reported that Arizona State has emerged as one of the leading contenders in the young defensive back’s recruitment, along with Washington, Oklahoma, and UCLA.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe.

Gorney explained that Arizona State could be the team to watch in Walk-Green’s recruitment, noting that the three-star safety enjoyed his game-day visit to Tempe this fall and that the Sun Devils have made him a priority throughout his recruitment.

“But Arizona State could be the one to watch,” Gorney wrote. “He loved his visit there in the fall, the Sun Devils have made him a big-time priority and they have looked strong throughout his recruitment.”

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18) celebrates an interception with teammates Keith Abney II (1) and Justin Wodtly (95) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium.

While Arizona State is in good standing with Walk-Green, Gorney reported that UCLA’s recent offer to him could be a factor in his decision, given that he is from California.

Still, it’s clear the Sun Devils are serious contenders for the Centennial High School star. Dillingham and his staff are targeting several defensive backs in the 2027 cycle, and Walk-Green would be a welcome addition to Arizona State’s class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 547 overall player nationally, the No. 56 safety, and the No. 55 prospect in California.

As of now, Walk-Green hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision. If Arizona State can continue making progress over the coming months and bring him back to Tempe for another visit this spring, the Sun Devils should be well-positioned to land the talented 2027 safety.

