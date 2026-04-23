Cutter Boley Adjusting Well in Transition to Arizona State

TEMPE -- Arizona State football officially wrapped up a five-week spring practice program on Tuesday in preparation for fall camp, which is set to commence in roughly three and a half months.

One of the most compelling Sun Devils over the last 14 practices has been a first-year member of the program, Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley , who is seeking to replace Sam Leavitt as the full-time starter at the quarterback position.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) passes during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boley spoke to the media for the first time this spring as it came to a close, discussing his transition to living in Arizona, the dynamic of the quarterback room, and much more.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Boley Remains Odds-On Favorite To Win Starting Job

Head coach Kenny Dillingham confirmed that the battle to be the starting QB would carry into fall camp, but that doesn't mean that Boley isn't the favorite at this juncture.

Graduate student Mikey Keene has perhaps been the most consistent of the four players competing to start, while Jake Fette has performed above expectations - ultimately Boley's higher ceiling has lent him an upper hand over the others.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boley did experience his fair share of struggles over the first two weeks of spring, but he largely bounced back over the final sessions. The variance in Boley's potential in-season performance shouldn't deter him from winning the starting job, as he is likely to be the quarterback who maximizes the elite receiving talent already in place.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham in attendance against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Boley Saw Team Grow Over Spring

Boley noted that he realized Arizona State was going to be a "hell of a team" around the midpoint of spring, when the team truly started to come together, as was apparent to those in attendance.

The physicality/spirit of practices improved drastically, while the offense started to click on a more consistent basis. It certainly doesn't hurt to have talent such as Omarion Miller and Reed Harris in the fold, but a successful offense goes way beyond a quarterback taking shots to receivers downfield.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The running game has been explosive on a consistent basis, taking some of the burden off the passers, while the offensive line has regrouped nicely after losing premium talent from the 2025 season.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) high fives kids that came to see the team practice during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ultimately, it's difficult to project what Arizona State will be until they take the field in regular-season action, but the pieces are in place for the Sun Devils to improve on last year's 8-5 output.