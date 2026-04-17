ASU's Dillingham Made Right Call With Dramatic Quarterback Change

TEMPE -- More drama surrounded the Arizona State Sun Devils football program during the 2025 season than anyone reasonably anticipated.

The injury bug biting a hefty portion of the two-deep, the stepping aside of ST coordinator Charlie Ragle midseason, and the eventual departure of Sam Leavitt at the tail-end of the season opened the door for a potentially tumultuous offseason.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Head coach Kenny Dillingham prevented any of this from coming to fruition, as he and staff constructed a transfer portal class that was among the best in the nation.

Read why the change at quarterback ultimately is a benefit to the Sun Devils below.

Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, throws the ball during ASU practice at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during Sun Bowl week ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leavitt's Dramatic Ending at ASU Was Secret Blessing

Chris Hummer of CBS Sports reaffirmed what has been known or speculated on for some time about Leavitt's exit in a manner that makes it more evident that the Sun Devils moving on was beneficial for the program.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) and Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham walk off the field after Texas won 39-31 in double overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Jan. 1, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The behind-the-scenes reviews of Leavitt from the Arizona State staff were mixed, and teams had concerns about Leavitt's health coming off his Lisfranc injury, especially given the expected investment in bringing him to campus -- a number that would eventually balloon to $4-million-plus."

"Arizona State ended up signing Kentucky QB Cutter Boley instead at a steep discount -- in the $1.5 million to $2.5 million range compared to Leavitt."

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Several factors emerged that made a reunion with Leavitt unlikely, including his price tag, behind-the-scenes dealings with his representatives, and the clear tension that led to a mixed report card from Arizona State staff when other programs inquired.

Leavitt being the second or third option on the market for powerhouse programs was partially due to the injury concerns that followed him, but is also a reflection on the feedback that programs received and certainly points to the fact that the departure ended up being addition by subtraction for the Sun Devils .

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham greets quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) during a game against Wyoming at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 31, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boley coming in as the heir apparent is also set to be a major change, as the Kentucky native was seemingly undervalued at his dream school while at the University of Kentucky. The redshirt sophomore took a sizable discount to play in Tempe and has embraced the role of being a true leader.

While Boley may not have the raw athleticism that Leavitt does, he is very likely to embody what it means to be a Sun Devil on a more consistent basis and is slated to prove many doubters wrong in 2026.