Arizona State Transfers Named Among Best Additions in Portal Cycle

TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2026 football roster is nearly complete.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham, coordinators, and position coaches alike have put extensive work into curating a roster of roughly 105 players that has a chance to compete for the Big 12 title yet again over the last several weeks.

The result? A transfer portal class that is considered top 15 by the consensus out of over 130 FBS programs - this class is headlined by a strong position balance, as well as a small handful of blue-chip prospects.

Cooper Petagna of CBS Sports believes that the work that Arizona State put in via the transfer portal included bringing in two of the best players in the cycle - to the point of the additions being considered part of the top 20 out of thousands of players.

Omarion Miller (13)

Miller committed to ASU within the first week of the portal opening up on January 2 - he had been considered one of the best players in this cycle from the announcement of his intention to enter the portal in mid-December.

"Coming off a breakout season in Boulder in which he totaled over 800 receiving yards at 18 yards per reception, Miller, alongside new running mate Reed Harris, looks to quickly establish himself as a primary successor to Jordan Tyson in Tempe."

Miller absolutely comes off as a "spiritual" successor to Tyson of sorts, as the former possesses the same diverse blend of athleticism, hands, and IQ to make him a standard "X" receiver, while also owning the versatility to be lined up anywhere on the line of scrimmage, which renders the senior as a valuable piece in Marcus Arroyo's offensive apparatus.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is pushed out of bounds by Kansas State Wildcats safety Daniel Cobbs (4) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Reed Harris (17)

"Harris joins Colorado transfer Omarion Miller in Tempe to give Kenny Dillingham arguably the best 1–2 punch at the receiver position in the transfer portal. Hovering around 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Harris's field-stretching ability and above-the-rim playmaking should provide a steady comfort level for presumptive starting quarterback Cutter Boley."

The Boston College transfer is truly a perfect compliment to Miller and the remainder of the receiving room on paper - that isn't hyperbole.

Harris's 6-foot-5 frame, sticky hands, and ability to track deep balls to a tee make him an ideal fit in what will be a "pro spread" offense yet again under the backdrop of what is expected to be a strong-armed starting quarterback in Boley.

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris (4) runs with the ball after a catch in front of Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Senior Jalen Moss is set to be one of the best - if not the best - slot receivers in the Big 12 this season after earning 129 yards via the air in the Sun Bowl to close out last season. Key 2025 transfer Jaren Hamilton is set to bring his explosive playmaking to the table while seeking to take steps forward as an all-around player, while Derek Eusebio is bringing an All-Big 12 honor to the table heading into the season opener on September 5.

Ultimately, it seems as if the strategy to spend less at quarterback and allot more resources elsewhere has a serious chance of working out over the course of the calendar year.

