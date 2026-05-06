Why Arizona State Among Offseason Winners in Big 12
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TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils will look vastly different in 2026 compared to the two seasons that preceded it - that has been common knowledge since a senior-laden class took the field to begin last season.
Kenny Dillingham's team is slated to return roughly 30% of the production they had in 2025 from a snap count perspective, making them one of the most new-look squads in the entire FBS.
Still, the Sun Devils should be considered one of the winners of the offseason - not only in the Big 12, but in the FBS as well.
Arizona State Is in Top Tier of Winners
A trio of ESPN college football experts ranked winners of the offseason in a Tuesday story - placing the Sun Devils at seventh in the Big 12.
Arizona State trailed behind TCU, Oklahoma State, Houston, Arizona, Brigham Young, and Texas Tech. This placement seems to be playing it safe relative to expectations, as the Sun Devils accrued a top-three portal class in the conference (behind Oklahoma State and Texas Tech), which sets the stage for Dillingham's team to exceed expectations.
Arizona, Houston, and Brigham Young didn't manage to curate incredibly inspiring transfer portal classes, but quarterback continuity does help each of the three make a case to be higher. Ultimately, it feels as if the output from last season is being utilized to influence the rankings.
Texas Tech had a definite case over Arizona State prior to the Brendan Sorsby saga that developed recently - now the portal hauls are very comparable. Oklahoma State might be the biggest winner when considering all angles, as the Cowboys were a one-win team a year ago and now seem poised to be a dark horse in the Big 12 at the very least.
Wide Receiver Corps Is Legit
Even through it all, virtually no other program can boast adding three high-level wide receivers via the portal, as well as a linebacker that paced the FBS in tackles, all while returning a high-level NFL prospect in C.J. Fite. This doesn't even mention Arizona State's concerted efforts to bolster depth at certain positions (namely, cornerback), suggesting that Dillingham's vision was to increase depth and balance the entire way through.
Arizona State may not win the Big 12 in 2026. They are unlikely to be fully immersed in the conversation to win a national title. However, the roster is fully shaping up to be one that once again bridges two timelines together and puts the program in a position to compete yet again.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.