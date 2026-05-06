Why Arizona State Among Offseason Winners in Big 12

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils will look vastly different in 2026 compared to the two seasons that preceded it - that has been common knowledge since a senior-laden class took the field to begin last season.

Kenny Dillingham's team is slated to return roughly 30% of the production they had in 2025 from a snap count perspective, making them one of the most new-look squads in the entire FBS.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Still, the Sun Devils should be considered one of the winners of the offseason - not only in the Big 12, but in the FBS as well.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State Is in Top Tier of Winners

A trio of ESPN college football experts ranked winners of the offseason in a Tuesday story - placing the Sun Devils at seventh in the Big 12.

Arizona State trailed behind TCU, Oklahoma State, Houston, Arizona, Brigham Young, and Texas Tech. This placement seems to be playing it safe relative to expectations, as the Sun Devils accrued a top-three portal class in the conference (behind Oklahoma State and Texas Tech), which sets the stage for Dillingham's team to exceed expectations.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Arizona, Houston, and Brigham Young didn't manage to curate incredibly inspiring transfer portal classes, but quarterback continuity does help each of the three make a case to be higher. Ultimately, it feels as if the output from last season is being utilized to influence the rankings.

Texas Tech had a definite case over Arizona State prior to the Brendan Sorsby saga that developed recently - now the portal hauls are very comparable. Oklahoma State might be the biggest winner when considering all angles, as the Cowboys were a one-win team a year ago and now seem poised to be a dark horse in the Big 12 at the very least.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs a route during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Corps Is Legit

Even through it all, virtually no other program can boast adding three high-level wide receivers via the portal, as well as a linebacker that paced the FBS in tackles, all while returning a high-level NFL prospect in C.J. Fite . This doesn't even mention Arizona State's concerted efforts to bolster depth at certain positions (namely, cornerback), suggesting that Dillingham's vision was to increase depth and balance the entire way through.

Arizona State may not win the Big 12 in 2026. They are unlikely to be fully immersed in the conversation to win a national title. However, the roster is fully shaping up to be one that once again bridges two timelines together and puts the program in a position to compete yet again.