Determining Which ASU Players Are Short or Long Term Pieces

TEMPE -- The 2026-27 Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program will look markedly different compared to the previous team, as only two players are set to return from Bobby Hurley's final squad in Tempe.

Randy Bennett has done a great job of unmistakably shaping the ASU roster to fit his vision both short and long-term - but which players are meant to fit each timeline? Arizona State on SI explores how the timelines are likely to bridge below.

Short-Term Pieces

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) walks off the court after a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 73-65. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

There are three clear short-term players currently on the roster: Saint Mary's transfer Paulius Murauskas , returning guard Bryce Ford, and G/F Emmanuel Innocenti, who moved on from Gonzaga after the team's exit from the NCAA tournament in March.

Murauskas is considered a consensus top-10 player in the portal and is very much in the mold of "culture-setting" players that coach Bennett loves to employ. There's a strong chance for Murauskas to raise the floor of the 2025-26 squad in his final season in college, setting the tone for years to come in the process.

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Emmanuel Innocenti (5) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Ford's recovery from hip surgery over the next several months may prevent him from seeing the court to begin the season, but several high-end showings in 2025-26 set the stage for him to be a real difference maker as a returnee. Innocenti is an incredible defender who could be a one-year revelation in Tempe as well.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Emmanuel Innocenti (5) reacts after a basket in the first half against the Texas Longhorns during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Long-Term Pieces

The two players who seem most likely to be long-term additions are incoming freshman JRob Croy and Cal Baptist transfer Nate Garcia.

Garcia is currently set to be the backup center, but adding another center cannot be ruled out. Garcia is a player who could use a year of learning before seeing an expanded role next season, while Croy is an exceptionally talented combo guard, but it will be challenging for the 4-star recruit to usurp more experienced players in the rotation.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett looks on during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Blend of Both

This is where roughly half of the roster rests at the moment. PG Joel Foxwell , G/F Vijay Wallace, G Marcus Vaughns, G/F Dillan Shaw, and C Ben Defty.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) walks back on defense against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

There's potential for these five to make lasting contributions on the 2026-27 team, while also becoming pillars of the program in the years to come - even in the modern era of college athletics that features constant turnover.

Arizona State is building long-term momentum under the new regime with Bennett