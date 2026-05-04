Determining Which ASU Players Are Short or Long Term Pieces
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TEMPE -- The 2026-27 Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program will look markedly different compared to the previous team, as only two players are set to return from Bobby Hurley's final squad in Tempe.
Randy Bennett has done a great job of unmistakably shaping the ASU roster to fit his vision both short and long-term - but which players are meant to fit each timeline? Arizona State on SI explores how the timelines are likely to bridge below.
Short-Term Pieces
There are three clear short-term players currently on the roster: Saint Mary's transfer Paulius Murauskas, returning guard Bryce Ford, and G/F Emmanuel Innocenti, who moved on from Gonzaga after the team's exit from the NCAA tournament in March.
Murauskas is considered a consensus top-10 player in the portal and is very much in the mold of "culture-setting" players that coach Bennett loves to employ. There's a strong chance for Murauskas to raise the floor of the 2025-26 squad in his final season in college, setting the tone for years to come in the process.
Ford's recovery from hip surgery over the next several months may prevent him from seeing the court to begin the season, but several high-end showings in 2025-26 set the stage for him to be a real difference maker as a returnee. Innocenti is an incredible defender who could be a one-year revelation in Tempe as well.
Long-Term Pieces
The two players who seem most likely to be long-term additions are incoming freshman JRob Croy and Cal Baptist transfer Nate Garcia.
Garcia is currently set to be the backup center, but adding another center cannot be ruled out. Garcia is a player who could use a year of learning before seeing an expanded role next season, while Croy is an exceptionally talented combo guard, but it will be challenging for the 4-star recruit to usurp more experienced players in the rotation.
Blend of Both
This is where roughly half of the roster rests at the moment. PG Joel Foxwell, G/F Vijay Wallace, G Marcus Vaughns, G/F Dillan Shaw, and C Ben Defty.
There's potential for these five to make lasting contributions on the 2026-27 team, while also becoming pillars of the program in the years to come - even in the modern era of college athletics that features constant turnover.
Arizona State is building long-term momentum under the new regime with Bennett
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.