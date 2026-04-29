How Arizona State Roster Takes Shape After Center Addition

TEMPE -- In today's edition of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at how head coach Randy Bennett continues to reshape the men's basketball roster ahead of his first season in the role.

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Below is a brief rundown of the roster at the moment: 10 of 15 spots are filled for 2026-27.

Guards: Joel Foxwell, Bryce Ford, JRob Croy

Foxwell was one of the crown-jewel additions Bennett made over the last two-plus weeks. The Portland transfer excelled as a freshman in the WCC, including a career-best 28-point performance against Gonzaga in February. The Australia native is an ideal fit in Arizona State's roster and will only improve in the years to come.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ford is one of two returnees from last season's roster, although the shooting guard recently underwent surgery for a lower-body injury that was suffered in-season, and his recovery may extend into the upcoming regular season.

It's a virtual guarantee that there will be one or two more guards added to round out this rotation, although a number of wings have the ability to play the two-guard as well.

Wings/Forwards: Emmanuel Innocenti, Marcus Vaughns, Vijay Wallace, Paulius Murauskas, Dillan Shaw

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Tyon Grant-Foster (7) fights for position against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) and Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Innocenti, Shaw, and Wallace are wings that could be considered candidates to receive minutes at the two-guard spot. Innocenti is a transfer from Gonzaga who is a defensive specialist, but brings enough value off-ball on offense to justify minutes. Shaw's upside as a three-and-d wing is tantalizing, with the sophomore guard being a clear breakout candidate this coming season.

Murauskas was the prized addition who truly advanced the Sun Devils into a team to be reckoned with in the Big 12 in 2026-27, as the power forward was ranked in the top 10 by the consensus in the portal. Vaughns is a high upside addition after the Australian forward followed freshly minted ASU assistant David Patrick to Tempe.

Center: Ben Defty, Nate Garcia

Mar 11, 2026; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston University Terriers forward Ben Defty (14) reacts after a foul in the second half against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in the Patriot League Championship at Stabler Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

The presumed loss of star freshman Massamba Diop was a major storyline of the offseason for the Sun Devils - Bennett and staff found a solution over the weekend by adding Boston University transfer Defty.

The All-Patriot League honoree is a skilled finisher and rim protector, and he is well-suited to complement Murauskas in the frontcourt. Garcia followed current assistant Rick Croy from Cal Baptist to Tempe, showing promise as a player in his own right.