ASU Steals Joel Foxwell From Portland: Instant Reaction and Grade

TEMPE -- The 2026-27 Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball season is currently shaping up to be one of the most anticipated over the last two decades, as new leadership is officially in the fold and year three of being in the Big 12 is readying the team to improve on their 7-11 conference mark in 2025-26.

The positive momentum under Randy Bennett carried into Sunday, when Portland transfer Joel Foxwell committed to play for the Sun Devils after a multi-day visit to Tempe.

Mar 20, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talk to the media before practice at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI breaks down multiple layers of the partnership below, ultimately gifting a grade on the move.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) drives toward the hoop against Cincinnati guard Day Day Thomas (1) during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Production/Skillset

Foxwell was one of the most productive freshmen in the nation this past season, which lends credence to his four-star transfer portal designation.

While the Australian guard isn't the tallest for his position (6'1"), he makes up for it elsewhere with sneakily strong athleticism, a disruptive defensive presence, a knack for scoring in droves, and taking the mantle from Moe Odum in many ways as a playmaker.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) dribbles during the first half against the Baylor Bears at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The one area that the metrics don't necessarily favor Foxwell in is overall scoring efficiency. The soon-to-be sophomore knocked down 31.8% from three-point range in his first season and was somewhat streaky as a scorer, but his ceiling was absolutely incredible. If Foxwell can manage to be more consistent as a shooter and continue building off of his play finishing strengths, he has the potential to be among the best scorers in the Big 12.

Team Fit

Foxwell should fit right into Bennett's operations despite many unknowns remaining about how the rest of the roster will look.

The Australian guard is an ideal schematic fit, as he should be able to fit into Bennett's pack-line defense with little to no issue. Offensively, Foxwell is just as strong out of structure as he is within it, which adds more flexibility to a Bennett offense compared to what is typically seen.

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Paulius Murauskas (23) boxes out Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Emmanuel Innocenti (5) during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The potential addition of Paulius Murauskas would be an incredible gift, as one of Foxwell's biggest strengths is his play in the pick-and-roll. The Sun Devils adding players such as former Saint Mary's G/F Dillan Shaw among other three-point threats would be a perfect encapsulation of the first roster that the 63-year old head coach has built.

Long-Term Viability

There's no indication this will be a short-term fix, as Foxwell will have at least three more seasons of eligibility left (perhaps more pending NCAA rule changes), setting the stage for the Australian guard to continue developing his game in Tempe for years to come.

Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad, left, moves the ball against Portland’s Joel Foxwell at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Dec. 17, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall Grade: A

This is a home-run hit for Bennett - Foxwell fits the system well, has immense room to continue growing into his own, and will contribute to the culture overhaul. It also seems to be the move that will trigger other dominoes, adding value to his quick decision following his visit to the Phoenix area.