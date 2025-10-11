Arizona State's 2025 Season At Crossroads Heading into Utah
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have been in pursuit of becoming the only Big 12 program to repeat as a conference champion outside of Oklahoma.
A 2-0 start to league play re-ignited belief that this task has potential to be accomplished, but a major wrench got thrown in those plans with the news that Sam Leavitt had been downgraded to doubtful to play in Saturday's game against Utah.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham joined local radio show "Bickley and Marotta" on Friday morning, in which he stated that the offense would not change in the event that senior Jeff Sims did receive the start.
Don't get it twisted - Arizona State still has a fighting chance to defeat Utah on the road despite becoming even more significant underdogs. But the season has potential to slip away very quickly in the same breadth.
Arizona State on SI takes a look at the concept that the Sun Devil season has potential to go one direction or the other over the next month below.
How the Sun Devil Season Continues in Right Direction
- The Arizona State season will continue to go according to plan if they limit mistakes on offense (win the turnover battle), narrow out Utah in a field position battle, and return Leavitt at some point in the next three weeks.
- A loss to Texas Tech would not be as devastating here - as Houston is a likely victory no matter who is taking snaps. Iowa State becomes a crucial battle and has a high chance of swining Arizona State's way if Leavitt returns by that point.
How the Sun Devil Season Collapses
- Utah QB Devon Dampier imposes his will on the Arizona State front seven behind a dominant performance from the Utes' offensive line. The Sun Devils then drop a game to Texas Tech without Leavitt again to become long shots to return to the conference title game.
- Every game moving forward becomes a must-win - with outside help likely needed. Iowa State becomes a dangerous game that could effectively end the pursuit of another title.
- This scenario would not dampen the future the Arizona State program has built up, but it would be a disappointing result for a 2025 season that was entered with so much promise.
Arizona State can only control what is in front of them over the rest of the season - the pursuit of another conference title begins tonight, before moving to what is likely the best team in the league next week.
