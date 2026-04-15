Hines Ward Opens Up About ASU's Overhauled WR Room

TEMPE -- Arizona State wide receivers coach Hines Ward spoke to the media for the first time this spring on Tuesday morning following the opening practice of week five for spring.

The vaulted member of the staff discussed several individual players in the room, continuing to support Jordyn Tyson in his professional dreams, and much more.

ASU wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) listens to receivers coach Hines Ward during a spring practice at the Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on April 16, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

To watch the full availability, view below.

Loss of Tyson Still Looms

Tyson being such a major piece of the last two seasons has made replacing his production a task in and of itself, but there appears to be traction building toward constructing a great all-around room.

The Sun Devils added several players via the transfer portal, are developing unheralded players in-house, and are continuing efforts to recruit well into the future.

Arizona State wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Omarion Miller and Reed Harris appear to be alphas to carry out what Tyson laid out in 2024 and 2025, as well as setting the foundation for the future.

Ward Set To Travel to Pittsburgh

Part of the draw that Ward had when being hired as the position coach rested in a lengthy career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver became a model of how to play the position during a golden age for the spot.

Now, Ward is set to travel back to Pittsburgh for the draft next week, revealing that Tyson invited him to make the trip to watch his journey to the pro level reach a conclusion. He also (not so subtly) revealed that he would like to see Tyson wind up with the Steelers, but also relented that any spot he lands in will be with a winner.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Brigham Young Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Clayton Smith's Time at Wide Receiver Praised

Smith went into the stretch run of last season anticipating that it would be the end of his career at Arizona State. Fast forward a few months, and the NCAA approved an injury waiver during his time at Oklahoma that gifted him one more year at the collegiate level.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He is officially listed as an athlete on the 2026 roster, which created room for him to practice with the wide receivers for the first three weeks of spring - Ward absolutely welcomed his presence as part of the group and joked that he is always welcome to make a return after familiarizing himself with the teammates in his room, as well as the intricacies of playing the position in Tempe.