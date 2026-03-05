Discussing Arizona State's Path Forward After Kansas Win

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at ASU's win over Kansas and what to expect moving forward for the team.

To listen to today's podcast, view below.

Below is a partial transcript from head coach Bobby Hurley's press conference following the win.

Hurley's Opening Statement

ASU Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley yells out to the referee as they play the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It was very emotional game for a lot of reasons, the senior day always is really. Guys played their hearts out for Arizona State all year. So really, was happy to guys like Moe Odum and Pig Johnson today have the opportunity to have moments, you know, Moe hits with clutch shots, pig Johnson's five point run was, was really good there, and a much needed time in the game.

And, you know, the first half was kind of, you know, really like an out of body experience. Some very unusual first half. I thought we played as good a defense as as we played all season in that half, and overall the whole game, minus, you know, the offensive rebounds, we held them to under 30% for the game, which is something that we really haven't done. I don't think we could have beaten anybody on our schedule to two months ago, shooting 32% like I don't care who it is, but we've come a long way, particularly on the defensive end and just really good effort."

On Emotions of Senior Night

I don't really, I don't think it's anything that we talked about at all with the players, and it was more reflecting on prior, you know, senior days, and what that means, and what it means to have your last game like I had. I had goose bumps on the bench to start the game, I looked over and Mo Odum, his mom, who flew in from from New Jersey, was sitting right behind our bench, and she was crying. And it's like moments like that that are so powerful, and especially for a kid of his quality and what he's meant to this university this year. So that's more of what it was for this game."

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley against the Utah Utes in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On 2025-26 Team Being Different Compared to Prior Squads

"They've been doing that. It's we prioritize high character more than ever this year, with last year's situation at the end. So I think our staff was really considering that as we looked at these kids, and these kids care about the game. They want to play the right way. They, a lot of them are underdogs, like I always was, and that's why I could relate to them in terms of what they're doing."

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .