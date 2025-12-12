Sun Devil Sendoff: Recapping Xavion Alford's ASU Career
An Arizona State Sun Devil Legend is moving in a new direction as safety Xavion Alford has declared for the NFL Draft. Over the past year, Alford has had a career that is certainly worth reviewing for the amazing impact that he had as a Sun Devil.
Stats, Accolades and Awards
Alford's 2024 season is one for the legends for a defensive back. While ASU has seen some great defensive back seasons as late as players such as Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson, Alfords's 2024 season reigns as one of the best seen patrolling in the secondary.
In 2024, Alford had two interceptions, but what is more impressive is the five pass deflections that Alford had this season. Pass deflections are a metric that, at times, can get underrated. However, a pass deflection is a loss of down for opposing offenses.
Even though Alford missed most of the 2025 season, in the two games he did play, against NAU and Mississippi State, he did have an impact. Especially the Mississippi State game, where Alford posted a very nice total of six tackles. Another way to show how great Alford was is that he was rated a 91 Overall in EA Sports' College Football 2026, a very good rating.
Most Memorable Plays as a Sun Devil
Kansas State game
Alford's best game as a Sun Devil was against Kansas State Wildcats during the 2024 season. In this game, Alford had an interception which was the second play of the game. By Alford picking off Kansas State Quarterback Avery Johnson. In a game that was a ten point win by Kenny Dillingham's squad, Alford' interception early really helped swing the tides towards ASU in this game.
Besides the super impactful interception, Alford also had a huge pass deflection in this game. Alford deflected a deep ball that was inteded for Jayce Brown. If Brown were to have hauled in this pass, it would have been close to the end zone, so this was a huge play by Alford.
Another impactful Alford moment was when he picked off Texas State Bobcats Quarterback Jordan McCloud. This was a close game, one that ASU won 31-28. Alford made a great pick as he picked off a deep shot play. One thing that keeps up for Alford is that he made big plays in big moments. He was very clutch, and his impact was felt.
Off the Field Impact
Even though Alford missed most of the 2025 season, he was still part of the ASU team. When Alford posted on Instagram that he was going to the NFL Draft, the main sentiment commented by users, including some of his teammates, was to go be great. This shows that a lot of people notice the potential that Alford has and are happy for his future.
