Arizona State Drops Season Finale in Shootout vs. Duke

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (8-5) closed out a 2025 campaign that did not result in a coveted second straight Big 12 title with a high-octane loss to the Duke Blue Devils (9-5) in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl by a score of 42-39 in El Paso, Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

The Sun Devils entered the game short handed due to opt-outs, while Duke boasted an elite quarterback Darian Mensah, who showed elite traits during the course of the game.

Follow the key happenings in Arizona State's seventh Sun Bowl appearance in program history - and the first under HC Kenny Dillingham - below.

First Quarter

Arizona State football players warm up before facing Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Arizona State defense held up well on the first drive of the game, as they forced a Duke punt behind a sack from Justin Wodtly/Elijah O'Neal.

The Sun Devil offense made the most of their first drive, as Jeff Sims orchestrated an 83-yard drive that featured a 51-yard connection with Jalen Moss and a 4-yard rushing touchdown.

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah responded with a 69 yard touchdown connection to Que'Sean Brown to tie the game up at 7.

Duke took advantage of Arizona State falling short on a fourth-down attempt, with Mensah finding Cooper Barkate for a touchdown to take the lead after another long throw that was completed to Brown.

The Arizona State offense once again responded with a pair of quality runs by freshman RB Jason Brown Jr. - the drive was capped off by a 44-yard touchdown pass from Sims to Moss to tie the game at 14.

The quarter ended with Duke in possession of the ball after Arizona State did not become the beneficiary of an offsides call on a fourth-down play. The game went into quarter two tied at 14 each.

Second Quarter

The Sun Devil defense began the quarter with another massive stand, and got the ball back just over a minute into the period.

The first several minutes of frame two were uneventful before a Duke drive was capped off with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Mensah to TE Jeremiah Hasley. The Sun Devils promptly responded with a 6-play, 75 yard drive that was exclusively gained on the ground. Sims capped the drive off with a 39-yard touchdown run.

Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, throws the ball as Arizona State warms up before facing Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke continued their scoring ways, with running back Anderson Castle scoring a three-yard run to take a 28-21 lead. Duke TE Landon King was also ejected at the conclusion of the play due to a flagrant personal foul.

A 54-yard field goal from Jesus Gomez in the latter stages of the half to make this the highest scoring half in the history of the game, while a Tony-Louis Nkuba interception to close out the half put Arizona State at a 28-24 deficit going into the half. ASU CB Kyndrich Breedlove was ejected from the game due to a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties as well.

Third Quarter

Arizona State football players takes the field before facing Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sun Devils began the second half with promise, but Moss fumbled the ball inside of the Duke 10-yard line in what would have likely been a touchdown otherwise.

The Blue Devils and Sun Devils then traded off punts before Mensah delivered another touchdown drive to extend the Duke lead to 35-24.

Robinson responded switfly with a 68 yard reception - the drive was capped off by a Khamari Anderson touchdown and a successful Sims run for a two-point conversion.

The defense held strong in the final drive of the quarter, and the Sun Devils went into the final 15 minutes of their season with the ball down 35-32.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fourth Quarter

Arizona State continued the offensive onslaught with a 77-yard touchdown drive that was finished off by a Malik McClain touchdown reception to take a 39-35 lead.

The Sun Devils stopped Duke on a fourth-and-goal play in the late stages of the game, but a Brown Jr. fumble gifted Duke new life. The Blue Devils took a 42-39 lead after Mensah threw another touchdown with 2:10 remaining in the game.

Sims made his first mistake of the contest with 1:47 remaining, throwing an interception that put Duke in firm position to hang onto a victory.

Arizona State’s Jalen Moss (18) celebrates his catch against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

