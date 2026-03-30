Arizona State Drops Key Series, Season Outlook Remains Hopeful

TEMPE -- The #22 Arizona State Sun Devils (20-8, 5-4 Big 12) dropped the three-game home series against #17 West Virginia (19-5, 7-2) in a 9-5 loss on Sunday night.

The Sun Devils won the first game of the series in resounding fashion (14-4) on Friday night - eventually dropping the next two - but head coach Willie Bloomquist still has many positives that can be built off of the frustrating pair of losses.

Arizona State manager Willie Bloomquist calls for a replay against Ohio State during the first inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI examines the weekend and what the program has to look forward to below.

Sun Devils Had Rough Saturday/Sunday

Arizona State's 14-4 triumph on Friday felt akin to the start of a run that would elevate the team into being an obvious host for an NCAA regional come June - the next two games brought the squad back to earth.

Pitcher Alex Overbay struggled once again on Saturday night after opening the season in promising fashion - the UNLV transfer allowed seven runs in less than three innings of work. The talented player began the year as one of the standouts in a staff that was rebuit over the offseason, but now it is a major question if he will continue in the rotation or not.

Arizona State manager Willie Bloomquist makes a pitching change during the seventh inning against Ohio State at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The woes continued on Sunday, as Kole Klecker saw an otherwise strong night get derailed by ceding a grand slam in the sixth inning. If anything was discovered this weekend, it certainly was that the pitching staff isn't quite as far along as most had hopes - although this is undoubtedly a quality team that still has the means to win the Big 12.

Bright Spots Still Surround Arizona State

The ASU offense is still among the elite in all of college baseball despite failing to heat up until the late stages of both games this weekend.

Landon Hairston continued his historic pace that has taken the country by storm over the first month-plus of the season. The sophomore's solo home run in the first inning was his 15th of the season and has advanced agendas that he will be an All-American selection at the conclusion of the season.

ASU Sun Devil Landon Hairston (3) takes a base on a walk during their game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on March 25, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dean Toigo's three-run home run in the ninth inning on Sunday exhibited his ability to change the complexion of a game with a single swing - the UNLV transfer is one of many members of Arizona State that has a game-breaking bat.

Arizona State returns to play on Monday night against San Diego State.