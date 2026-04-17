Every Arizona State Player Drafted Under Kenny Dillingham

TEMPE -- The first three years of the Kenny Dillingham era at Arizona State have gone by relatively slowly - at least by NFL standards.

The head coach has only seen a single player drafted into the NFL during his time with the program, which is in the midst of a Big 12 title run in 2024. The lone drafted player is just one of many who will take that step in the years to come.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz (left) with Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read more about the lone Sun Devil alum to be selected in the draft under Dillingham below.

Cam Skattebo (Round 4, 2025)

Skattebo's career began in Tempe following two seasons at FCS Sacramento State - a period in which he approached 2,000 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Skattebo came into his time at Arizona State as a relatively overlooked player, but burst onto the scene quickly regardless.

The 5'11" back showed off his diverse skillset as a junior during the 2023 season, as he totaled 1,069 all-purpose yards, threw a touchdown, and even lined up to punt the ball on eight different occasions. He took a step into superstardom in 2024, as he finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting behind an effort in which 2,300 total yards and 23 touchdowns were accrued as a rusher/pass catcher.

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) blows a kiss toward fans after Texas won 39-31 in double overtime in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Jan. 1, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skattebo's development under Dillingham, offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo , and RB coach Shaun Aguano was consequential in his rise to the NFL level, which spiraled into a successful rookie season with the New York Giants.

Skattebo's Success Just a Start for Arizona State

Skattebo happened to be the first and perhaps most defining player to be selected to the NFL under Dillingham, but he certainly won't be the last - next week will validate that notion in droves.

Jordyn Tyson is slated to be the first Sun Devil to be selected on day one of the draft since Brandon Aiyuk in 2020, which will also be significant in relation to Skattebo, as both starred during the historic 2024 campaign. Max Iheanachor's rise from raw JUCO prospect to standout NFL prospect is another crucial development in Arizona State's rapidly improving image. Keith Abney II is another underdog story, similar to Skattebo's, and he is set to be an impact cornerback at the next level.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lastly, Keyshaun Elliott is a new example of a well-rounded player who will leave a positive mark on any NFL organization moving forward, if he were to be selected.