Arizona State Falls Short of AP Top 25
TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils are on the precipice of wrapping up the 2025 regular season - with the season finale set to be played this Friday night against rival Arizona.
As for the last game, the Sun Devils secured a decisive 42-17 win over the Colorado Buffaloes in a game that was taken over in the fourth quarter.
One would have thought that the 25th-ranked team in the CFP rankings would be gifted the same respect in the AP poll following the win - but they were effectively slotted in as the 26th-best team in the nation in the final poll prior to the conclusion of the regular season.
The Sun Devils received 77 points in the poll, while the 25th-ranked SMU Mustangs hold 121.
Where Do Big 12 Teams Rank?
- #7 Texas Tech
- #11 Brigham Young
- #14 Utah
Texas Tech dropped a singular spot after being idle in week 13 - they appear to be a shoe-in for the conference title game, as they are set to face West Virginia in the final game of their regular season. Brigham Young stood pat at number 11 after passing another major test by defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats. They are very likely to win on Saturday morning against the UCF Knights to secure a spot in the title game. Utah dropped one spot after avoiding an upset loss to Kansas State - they are still alive in the race to make the title game, but need help to get there, much akin the Sun Devils.
The Arizona Wildcats received 20 points in the poll after moving to 8-3 on the season behind a dominant 41-17 win over Baylor on Saturday.
Territorial Cup Game Has Major Stakes
This is the first Territorial Cup since the 2014 season in which both teams truly have something to play for going into the post-season and next season. The Wildcats and Sun Devils are both seeking to secure a ninth win on the season - with the former seeking to bounce back from what was a rough four-win campaign in the 2024 season.
Noah Fifita is playing incredible football, the defense is firing on all cylinders under DC Danny Gonzales, and they are motivated to bring the cup back to Tucson after losing the 2024 edition of the game in a humbling 49-7 blowout.
