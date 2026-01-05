Arizona State Receives Visits From Pair of Top 50 Transfers

TEMPE -- Building ahead for the 2026 season is now the sole focus of the Arizona State football program less than a week after the 2025 campaign officially closed out.

Kenny Dillingham and staff have been working tirelessly to utilize the 2026 portal as a vessel to build a roster that has the ability to contend for a Big 12 title in the season to come after going 8-5 last season.

The program secured key commitments over the weekend from Kentucky transfer QB Cutter Boley, Texas CB Caleb Chester, and several other attention-grabbing players, but the work is still yet to be completed.

The Sun Devils continued on Monday by receiving a commitment from Colorado transfer WR Omarion Miller, who is considered a top 10 player in the portal at the moment - as well as officially scheduling visits with a pair of elite transfers on Monday.

Arizona State Receiving Visit With Top 5 Transfer Receiver

The Sun Devils are receiving another major visit on Monday at the WR position despite already securing a commitment from Miller - this time in the form of 6'5" former Boston College Reed Harris.

More from insider Chris Karpman below.

"Reed Harris, the No. 4 WR and No. 14 overall transfer prospect by 247Sports, is scheduled to visit ASU beginning today, per sources.



Harris, 6-foot-5 and 217 pounds, had 39 catches for 673 yards and 5 TDs at Boston College in 2025."

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Ta'Ron Haile (26) defends Boston College Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris (4) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

WR coach Hines Ward would inherit two of the best receivers on the opening market with a pledge from Harris - and would have a pair of elite talents that compliment each other well.

Harris and Miller would join a receiving room that is already chalk-full of high upside talents, including the returning Jalen Moss - who recorded 129 receiving yards in the Sun Bowl loss to Duke.

Arizona State Seeking to Add Elite EDGE

Karpman also reported that former Alabama EDGE Noah Carter is set to visit with the program on Monday in conjuntion with Harris - several hours after local insider John Gambadoro hinted that there would be interest.

"Alabama transfer Noah Carter, No. 7 at edge and No. 45 overall in the 247Sports transfer portal, is scheduled to visit ASU starting today, per sources.



Carter was the No. 3 recruit in Arizona's 2024 class out of Peoria Centennial HS."

This would be an incredibly consequential add to Diron Reynolds' defensive line, who will only return one regular starter in DT C.J. Fite in 2026.

August 15, 2024; Tempe, Ariz., U.S.; ASU defensive line coach Diron Reynolds instructs his players in a drill during an ASU practice on Aug. 16, 2024, in Tempe. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

