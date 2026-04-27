An ASU WR Is Already Showing Up as a First-Round Pick in 2027 Mock Drafts

The 2026 NFL Draft officially concluded this past weekend, with former Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson coming off the board at No. 8 to the New Orleans Saints.

It was a monumental pick, not only for Tyson , but also for Arizona State , which is developing a track record of producing NFL talent at the wide receiver position. While it has been less than 48 hours since the 2026 draft ended, experts and draft evaluators waste no time going back to the drawing board and conducting mocks for next year's draft.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Jordyn Tyson is selected by the New Orleans Saints as the number eight pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Sunday, CBS Sports' Cooper Petagna produced an early look at how the first round could play out in the 2027 NFL Draft. His mock draft included a Sun Devils receiver coming off the board in the first round, with Omarion Miller being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 27 overall.

Petagna's Thoughts

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) congratulates wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) following a toucddown in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"After a breakout season at Colorado, where he averaged more than 18 yards per reception, Miller is now looking to become the second straight Arizona State receiver selected in the first round," Petagna stated. "At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, the Louisiana native is an easy mover who can win at all three levels, pairing production with traits that could continue to push him up boards."

Miller's Production Profile

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive back JC Hart (14) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The soon-to-be senior wide receiver spent his first seasons at Colorado, and is coming off a 2025 campaign, with 45 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. While those statistics are strong, Miller transferred to Arizona State to further develop his game under wide receivers coach Hines Ward.

Colorado's offense was predicated on empty-calorie production, as it found itself trailing by large margins in multiple games. With the Sun Devils, Miller has an enhanced opportunity of competing in meaningful games, while developing under a coaching staff with a strong pedigree. The veteran wideout has already constructed a NFL resume, but his stock can elevate to another level in Tempe, Arizona.

What This Would Mean for Arizona State

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While elite numbers and production from one player does not guarantee winning games. Miller gives the Sun Devils a better chance of winning more games in 2026. As good as Tyson was throughout his career, the 6-foot-2, 203-pound receiver struggled with injuries during his time at Arizona State.

Additionally, this would further prove that the Sun Devils have a knack for developing receivers and taking their games to the next level with above-average coaching.