Arizona State Has Advantage to Win Big 12
Arizona State is in a position that few expected them to be heading into the 2025 season - that is, holding the title of reigning Big 12 champions.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham assembled a talented, gritty roster that exceeded expectations from very early on in the 2024 season before peaking as one of the best teams in the nation late in the year.
ESPN college football analyst Jordan Reid believes the Sun Devils are in a position to become the second program to repeat as Big 12 champions.
What Reid had to say regarding ASU:
"I just like the combination of Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson on the perimeter, who is arguably the best quarterback-wide receiver duo in the country. I think they're going to explode again this season. They have to replace Cam Skattebo, who was a big part of that offense a season ago. But I really like Kanye Udoh, who's a running back from Army who put up really good numbers for them a season ago... I like what they have coming back defensively. But offensively, I think they're going to be very explosive."
The Sun Devils hold many well-known advantages heading into the season - including 17 starting players from 2024 returning, posting an undefeated record at home during last season, and Leavitt returning as one of the best players in the nation.
Returning every coordinator and position coach in compliment of Dillingham surely can't harm the Sun Devils either - but there will be roadblocks.
First, the Big 12 is expected to be stronger at the top in 2025. From Texas Tech, to Baylor, to Utah - the competition has the potential to be upped to an even higher level. Arizona State is set to face all three of the programs mentioned this season.
The other major roadblock is very possibly how the schedule is structured. Arizona State's most challenging stretch this season is a four-game slate where they travel to face Baylor, host TCU less than a week later, travel to Utah, and finally cap it off by facing Texas Tech.
The Sun Devils are still in a strong position to repeat as conference champions behind a connected roster, an elite coaching staff, and experience that other teams simply don't possess.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the program's prospects as a contender in the Big 12 when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!