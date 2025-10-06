Arizona State’s Bowl Game Outlook: Where They Could Land
TEMPE -- There is still a sizable amount of anticipation for the potential run to another Big 12 title for the Arizona State football program.
While the Sun Devils are talented enough to repeat as champions and reach the College Football Playoff once again, Texas Tech is currently viewed as the definite favorite in the conference.
With the status as conference favorite for the Red Raiders comes uncertainty as to where Arizona State's bowl fate will take them, as a trip to the CFP would be very unlikely unless a scenario emerges where the team runs the table in the regular season, just to lose in the title game.
Experts from ESPN and CBS Sports provided their respective revised bowl game projections after week six of the season - the Sun Devils are set to fall short of the designs of the CFP at this stage.
Kyle Bonagura & Mark Schlabach: Holiday Bowl vs Notre Dame
The Holiday Bowl is one of the best games of bowl season outside of a spot in the playoff.
The Sun Devils would face off against the defending national runner-ups in Notre Dame and dynamic QB C.J. Carr - although there is a distinct possibility that both teams end up making the 12-team field.
This would be a contest in which Notre Dame Star RB Jeremiyah Love and Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson would be unlikely to play, but it would still be a fascinating battle regardless.
Brad Crawford: Las Vegas Bowl vs Nebraska Cornhuskers
Arizona State would take a slight step back in terms of bowl quality, although the Las Vegas Bowl is still a decent game.
Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola is one of the most exciting players in all of college football and is also one of the most improved.
The Cornhuskers and Sun Devils would also revisit old history, as Arizona State won the last meeting between the programs by a score of 19-0 in 1996.
ASU on SI Prediction: Holiday Bowl vs USC
The College Football Playoff is within reach for Arizona State, but the team must defeat Texas Tech two weeks down the line to officially move into that spot moving forward.
Until then, the team will settle for facing a former Pac-12 foe from the comforts of San Diego. USC lost its last game in week five, but is in a decent position to bounce back and finish the season in a strong manner.
