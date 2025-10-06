All Sun Devils

Arizona State’s Bowl Game Outlook: Where They Could Land

The Sun Devils are currently projected to play in good - not great - bowl games to close out 2025.

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham walks off the field after a loss to the Texas Longhorns in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham walks off the field after a loss to the Texas Longhorns in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- There is still a sizable amount of anticipation for the potential run to another Big 12 title for the Arizona State football program.

While the Sun Devils are talented enough to repeat as champions and reach the College Football Playoff once again, Texas Tech is currently viewed as the definite favorite in the conference.

With the status as conference favorite for the Red Raiders comes uncertainty as to where Arizona State's bowl fate will take them, as a trip to the CFP would be very unlikely unless a scenario emerges where the team runs the table in the regular season, just to lose in the title game.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks on against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Experts from ESPN and CBS Sports provided their respective revised bowl game projections after week six of the season - the Sun Devils are set to fall short of the designs of the CFP at this stage.

Kyle Bonagura & Mark Schlabach: Holiday Bowl vs Notre Dame

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates touchdown with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

The Holiday Bowl is one of the best games of bowl season outside of a spot in the playoff.

The Sun Devils would face off against the defending national runner-ups in Notre Dame and dynamic QB C.J. Carr - although there is a distinct possibility that both teams end up making the 12-team field.

This would be a contest in which Notre Dame Star RB Jeremiyah Love and Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson would be unlikely to play, but it would still be a fascinating battle regardless.

Brad Crawford: Las Vegas Bowl vs Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks downfield to pass during the game against Michigan State at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Arizona State would take a slight step back in terms of bowl quality, although the Las Vegas Bowl is still a decent game.

Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola is one of the most exciting players in all of college football and is also one of the most improved.

The Cornhuskers and Sun Devils would also revisit old history, as Arizona State won the last meeting between the programs by a score of 19-0 in 1996.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ASU on SI Prediction: Holiday Bowl vs USC

The College Football Playoff is within reach for Arizona State, but the team must defeat Texas Tech two weeks down the line to officially move into that spot moving forward.

Until then, the team will settle for facing a former Pac-12 foe from the comforts of San Diego. USC lost its last game in week five, but is in a decent position to bounce back and finish the season in a strong manner.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks on against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on previewing key individual Utah players ahead of the Sun Devil football game on Saturday here.

