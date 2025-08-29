Sun Devils Commit Jalen Williams Geared for Huge Game Friday
Arizona State Sun Devils continue to do their job in the 2026 recruiting class as they dipped in the multiple different states to be able to land the guys that they have landed as they went as far as they can as far out as they can as far north as they can, and of course, as far as they can, as they've been searching for the best players, they possibly can to bring together what it looks to be one of the most intriguing classes in the conference.
While majority of their prospects are from the Arizona, Texas, and the California range, they have still went out and landed prospects from other states as they have been able to look for prospects all over the country, including the state of Georgia, which is a state that they barely recruit, but still like to dip into every once in a while, which is exactly what they did with one of their commitments on the 2026 recruiting class.
They had to commit in the state of Georgia before one of their commits flipped away to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but luckily for them, they still have kept their one commitment from the state of Georgia intact.
That commit is Jalen Williams, who is one of the better defensive players for Kell High School, which is one of the Georgia powerhouses this season. Williams is a great defensive back who is battling back from a shoulder injury that kept him sidelined last season. He and his Kell Longhorns are off to a great start, but they are set to be battle-tested this week.
The Kell Longhorns are set to play on the road in their next contest, as they are set to play one of the other more intriguing teams from the state of Georgia. They are set to prove their worth if they win this game, as they are tabbed as one of the favorites to win the state.
They are set to play Sequoyah High School, which is one of the toughest games they will have this season. The Longhorns are expected to win this game, although they are on the road; however, this could go any way.
Anything is possible in the state of Georgia when it comes to high school football, and that will prove as Williams and his teammates have the chance to win yet another game to push their total to three wins this season.
