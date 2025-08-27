When Will Sun Devils Commit DaQuwan Dunn Debut?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have done a great job in the 2026 class when it comes to bringing in certain recruits that have already committed to them, as they have been able to visit and definitely been able to gain some commitment from players that a lot of people feel they shouldn't have been able to land.
This includes one of their commits from inside the state of Texas, as it has been reported multiple times by Arizona State Sun Devils On SI that the Sun Devils do a great job when it comes to recruiting inside the state of Texas, as this is the main state that they recruit from, even with Arizona being included.
The location isn't too far off, which isn't a factor for players wanting to stay home, as they aren't too far away from the state of Arizona, which allows them to land many of these prospects that they have hopes to gain. This was the exact case with their cornerback, who comes from Berkner with the cornerback being DaQuwan Dunn.
Dunn is someone who is an exceptional athlete at his position and was recruited by many different teams, including the Arizona State Sun Devils, who won his commitment in the end. He committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils days after his official visit that was held on May 16, as he announced his commitment on May 19 of 2025, which put him as one of the longest reigning commits in the class and one of the highest rated commits in the class for the Arizona State Sun Devils thus far.
The Sun Devils continue to do their job with recruiting, but for now, their main focus is to see the development of the players that they have landed, including the talented Berkner cornerback. The Berkner cornerback plays his first game starting this Friday when he plays his very first game in his home stadium before facing some tough teams down the line, so I could argue that although the first game that he's playing against it's going to be one of his toughest competitions this year.
The talented prospect will be playing his first game against Rockwall, who is expected to win this game, and they are heavy favorites entering this competition, as Rockwall is one of the better teams inside the state of Texas, and we put up a fight against Berkner. Berkner isn't even rated inside the top 200, while Rockwall is rated inside the top 70.
