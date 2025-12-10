Suns vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Quarterfinals
The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a historic start in the 2025-26 season, winning 23 of their first 24 games heading into Wednesday’s NBA Cup Quarterfinal matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
Phoenix has been without Devin Booker (groin) as of late, and he’s listed as questionable Wednesday night’s matchup. As a result, the Suns are massive underdogs against a Thunder team that ranks No. 1 in the NBA in net rating and has won 15 games in a row.
These teams played on Nov. 28, and the Suns actually gave the Thunder a great game, losing by just four points in that matchup. OKC has won seven straight meetings between these teams, dating back to the 2023-24 season.
OKC is basically at full strength with Jalen Williams back in action after missing the start of the season with a wrist injury, and the Thunder have not lost a single game that he’s appeared in.
Can OKC – which is the clear favorite to win the NBA Cup – advance to the semifinals on Saturday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this quarterfinal clash on Wednesday.
Suns vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Suns +14.5 (-110)
- Thunder -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Suns: +675
- Thunder: -1050
Total
- 225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Suns vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Suns record: 14-10
- Thunder record: 23-1
Suns vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Devin Booker – questionable
- Jalen Green – out
- Isaiah Livers – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – out
- Isaiah Joe – out
Suns vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker UNDER 7.5 Assists (-149)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Booker is a fade candidate against a tough OKC defense:
If Devin Booker does play through his groin issue, it's unclear if he'll handle a usual workload in this matchup, making him a tricky prop target on Wednesday. Still, I think he’s a player worth fading as a passer.
The Suns guard enters this game averaging 25.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, yet his assists prop is up at 7.5 against the No. 1 defense in the NBA. I think the UNDER on that line is worth a look in this NBA Cup clash.
This season, Booker is averaging 13.8 potential assists per game, but he's converting less than half of those into actual assists. On top of that, OKC has the No. 1 defensive rating and ranks No. 2 in the league in opponent assists per game, allowing just 23.9 per night.
Booker was held to six dimes in his first meeting with the Thunder, and he's picked up eight or more assists in just six of his 22 games. I think this line is way too high for the Suns guard, especially since Phoenix had a strong offensive showing (119 points) the first time it played OKC this season and Booker still finished short of this number.
Suns vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
The first time these teams played this season, they combined for 242 points, but Booker’s injury makes this game a little tougher to predict on Wednesday.
I lean with the OVER in this matchup since both of these offenses rank in the top half of the league in offensive rating (OKC is fourth, Phoenix is 12th), and the Suns should be able to push 110 points if Booker is in the lineup.
The OVER has hit in 13 of the Thunder’s 24 games this season, and while OKC allows the fewest points per game in the NBA, it’s also scoring the second-most (123.0) this season.
Phoenix’s defense has struggled on the road, going from a defensive rating of 111.3 at home to 115.4 on the road. So, the Thunder should be able to push their season average scoring the ball in this game, as they did put up 123 points in their win over the Suns late last month.
Pick: OVER 225.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
