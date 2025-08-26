Did Arizona State Commit Landen Miree Win His Debut?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have many players on their recruiting board that they continue to look for day in and day out as they hope to bring in more talented prospects to the 2026 recruiting class, as they have only landed a total of 18 commits, which is far below power than what they would expect at this time.
The Arizona State Sun Devils continue to do their job, though, even though they've only landed 18 commits as the 18 commits that they have landed among the best that they would've hoped for, as they landed their top targets in the 2026 class.
Arguably, their top target in the 2026 class was Hayden Vercher at the tight end position; however, they made it a point not to just land one tight end but to land a second one, which they did as they landed Landen Miree, who has one of the most talented prospects in the class whatsoever.
Miree committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils back on July 11th, following the holidays, and has remained solid ever since, as his goal was to commit before the season, and he waited as long as he possibly could so he could put the proper focus into what is to come for his program in his high school career.
Miree is one of the better tight ends in the state of Ohio, which is no secret, as they continue to do their job in that state, even though the state of Ohio isn't particularly close.
The town of prospect played in his first high school game of the season as this is his final high school season in his high school career before he makes his way to Tempe to go play with the Arizona State Sun Devils, which will likely be begin in December and he will likely be a day one contender for a starting position or at least a role position to begin the season of next season with the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Did Arizona State Commit Landen Miree Win His Debut?
The Arizona State Sun Devils commit was defeated in his first contest, as he was defeated by a final score of 41-20. Although he was defeated, he still had a great showing. He finished with seven catches, 102 yards, and two touchdowns.
He will have another game to play on Friday, when the talented prospect and his program plays their first conference game vs. Colerain.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!