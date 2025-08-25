Did ASU Commit Oscar Aguilar Win His Debut?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting prospects however that didn't really show as much as they would like in 2026 recruiting class after missing on many different prospects that they were hopeful to bring into the Tempe, but they would later land more prospects to at least boost up their class a little bit.
This has brought their total to 18 commits in the 2026 recruiting class, which is on the lower end and they would hope for more players to be committed to them, considering they just had a very successful season there aren't many players left on the board so the players that they have is much more important than some may think.
One of the players that they landed in the 2026 class is Oscar Aguilar, who is a California prospect from inside the great state of California as a Downey High School star player.
Downey High School is one of the better high schools in the country when it comes to producing talent inside the state of California and they are one of the most intriguing programs across the nation as they rank inside the top 50 when it comes to in-state rankings and thanks to the players that they have as they have many talented players, including their Arizona State Sun Devils commit at linebacker Oscar Aguilar.
Aguilar and his program recently played in their first contest of the season as they took on one of the other more intriguing teams from inside the state of California to kick off their season on Friday, and they walked away with what was a very big win.
They defeated Notre Dame High School, which is based in Sandy Oaks, California, as this team was projected to be one of the better teams in the state of California. They still have plenty of a chance to be one of the best; however, it is safe to say that the Downey Vikings got the best of the Notre Dame (Knights) and what was a very great played game by both teams, with Downey only walking away with what would be a three-point victory..
Downey High School in the Arizona State state Sun Devils commit. We have another chance to get another victory on Friday when they take on Orange Vista High School.
