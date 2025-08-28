Three QBs to Know on Arizona State's 2027 Recruiting Board
The Arizona State Sun Devils are one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting players at many different levels in different states, as they continue to search for the best players at a plethora of different positions.
One of the positions that they continuously look to land and recruit well is the quarterback position, as they continue to look for one of the better players in the state, as well as the nation, at the quarterback position in the 2027 recruit class, as they have failed to land someone in the class.
The Arizona State Sun Devils are continuing to look for the 2027 quarterback position as they have offered many different prospects, but they still need to land there guy as this will likely beat the position that they land their first commitment at this rate as it is more often than not that the quarterback position starts to unfold quicker than the other positions in the 2027 and the remainder of the classes.
They have offered a grand total of 12 players at the position as they continue to do their job when it comes to searching for prospects in the 2027 class. It takes more work than just offering 12 players, as they are likely going to evaluate more prospects in the 2027 recruiting class before making any final decisions on who they want to bring in.
This is going to be an ongoing topic in discussion for the Arizona State Sun Devils at this time. They were lucky enough to land arguably their top target in the class when they landed Jake Fette, who is a very talented quarterback from the state of Texas.
There are multiple names that people should know in the 2027 recruiting class as Arizona State Sun Devils On SI provides an updated look at the 2027 recruiting board at the quarterback position.
Trent Seaborn: Seaborn is one of the better players in the class at the quarterback position, and I am extremely high on him, thanks to his output in high school level as he plays for one of the toughest high schools in the state of Alabama, which is already a huge résumé builder for him when he is looking for his college destination home.
One school will be lucky to land his commitment, but at this time, we are uncertain which school will be as there are multiple schools that are pushing for him and looking into his commitment, but nothing is for certain. The Arizona State Sun Devils have been able to get on his good side, but there will be some ground that needs to be made up.
Weston Nielsen: Nielsen, what is another name that has been reported for quite some time, as he has been on the Arizona State Sun Devils board for a very long time? He is someone who has spoken highly about the Arizona State Sun Devils and continues to view them as one of his top teams and their recruitment.
Similar to a guy like Fette, he is from the state of Texas, which is a state that the Arizona State staff recruits very heavily out of. Nielsen is one of the highest-rated players on their quarterback board as he continues to show his key qualities before what would be his senior season in high school, as he is just now entering his junior year of high school football, so there is plenty of time for him to develop as a player.
Kael Snyder: Snyder is one of the main players to talk about in the 2027 class as he is one of the only quarterbacks that has started to pick up some traction from the state of Arizona, which is the same state that the Sun Devils reside in which makes this recruiting process very key for the Arizona State Sun Devils, who could be looking to keep their in-state prospect inside the state lines of Arizona and as an Arizona State Sun Devils.
If Snyder can continue to show his dominance at the high school football level, they will remain one of the top targets for many different programs across the nation.
