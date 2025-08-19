When Arizona State Commit Ronald Derrick Kicks Off His Season
The Arizona State Sun Devils have landed many different commits in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have landed 18 commits. This is arguably not as many commits as they need, but luckily, the guys that they have landed are among the best of the best.
If you have been reading any of my work from Arizona State Sun Devils On SI, you know that I am high on many different commits in the class, including the Waco, Texas high school football star, Ronald Derrick.
Derrick committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils back in the month of June, as he committed not long after his official visit concluded. He is set to kick off his season soon, as is a large majority of the nation, with some commits already playing their first game of the season.
Derrick is a high school football star from the state of Texas, who plays at University High School. The University High School prospect is set to play his first game sooner rather than later; however, unlike many other programs... the prospect will have to wait for his season to begin. The Sun Devils commit will be waiting to begin his season, which kicks off on August 29th. He will be on the road in his first game, as the team takes on Keller Central High School.
He has detailed the lead up this game in the past with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"Since this is my last go around with High school football, I’ve really been working on becoming bigger (gained 25lbs of muscle), stronger ( went from benching 275 to 330), faster ( last summer running 5 flats to running low 4.8 40’s). Also, diet and flexibility have been a high priority this summer," the Arizona State Sun Devils committed defensive lineman stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
He would then detail his personal goals.
"I set a goal for 10 sacks this season. I also want to play smart, have fun, and show the country ASU signed (will sign) the most versatile defensive lineman in the country!"
Finally, he detailed his team goals for this upcoming season.
"Team goals are to help my team wherever I’m needed; my coach has already informed me that I will be playing both ways this year."
