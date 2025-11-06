Arizona State's Jeff Sims Disrespected After Season-Defining Performance
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils football program is in the midst of an off week that is truly off - the team is not holding an organized practice this week following an emotional 24-19 victory over Iowa State that capped off a several-day period of suboptimal news.
Jeff Sims stepped in for Sam Leavitt at quarterback after the latter received season-ending surgery on his foot.
Sims excelled in the role, securing a position record for the program with 228 yards on the ground, while also commanding the game through the air.
While Sims was recognized as the AP Player of the Week and Co-Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, he was not justly accounted for on CBS Sports, as analyst David Cobb omitted him from the top 50 power rankings at the position.
This is a truly shocking omission, as Sims enjoyed the best start of his career and outperformed numerous quarterbacks that are still within that same top 50.
Arizona State on SI argues why Sims should absolutely be considered among the 50 best at the position heading into Week 11, below.
The Positive Impact Was Clear
Sims did what he had to do to win the game. The senior ran for 228 yards, including an 88-yard rushing score that catapulted the Arizona State offense during a time in which a spark was needed.
Beyond the rushing impact was his best performance as a passer at Arizona State. Dillingham took accountability for the interception that was thrown late in the first half - outside of that mishap, Sims was largely sharp, throwing the ball.
Malik McClain, Chamon Metayer, and Jalen Moss were major beneficiaries of Sims' timely playmaking and play extension last Saturday.
Projecting What Will Happen Moving Forward
Not only should last week's performance hold weight, but what is to come has to be a consideration as well when ranking current standing.
The Sun Devils have a trio of favorable matchups to close the regular season - all of which the now-starting QB has all the tools to take advantage of.
Star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is expected to return for the game against Colorado, while all three run defenses they are set to face are porous. Sims should, without a doubt, be in a position to be one of the great under-the-radar quarterbacks in the nation over the waning weeks of the regular season.
The Sun Devils return to play on November 15, when they welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers to Tempe.
